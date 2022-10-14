 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Friday, Oct. 14 Results

SOCCER

High Desert 3A District Tournament

Boys

#3 Kimberly 3, #4 Bliss 1 - Winner to State #2

Girls

#2 Buhl beats #3 Kimberly wins 3-2 PK -Triple Ot -Winner to State #2

(Score 0-0 at end of regulation). 

Buhl goals: Zosia Bloch, Valentina Gomez, Rachel Guzman

Great Basin 4A District Tournament

Boys

#1 Canyon Ridge defeated #3 Mountain Home wins 4-5 PK - Winner 4B to State (Score 2-2 at end of regulation)

Girls

#2 Twin Falls 1, #4 Wood River 0 - Winner 4B to State

TF Goal : Ava Schroeder. Shutout Addison Fiscus

FOOTBALL

Dietrich 56, Camas County 0

Carey 58, Murtaugh 14

Oakley 78, Valley 6

Mountain Home 48, Caldwell 25

Buhl 34, Kimberly 29

Butte County 38, Raft River 14

Burley 44, Jerome 0

Castleford 68, Hansen 6

Hagerman 46, Shoshone 0

Wood River 42, Gooding 2

Declo 42, Filer 21

Twin Falls 44, Canyon Ridge 25

Lighthouse Christian 56, Glenns Ferry 8

VOLLEYBALL

Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Sun Valley Community School JV 0

TFCA 25, SVCS 21

TFCA 25, SVCS 22

TFCA 25, SVCS 23

SVCS: Lucy Weekes 3 aces, Caroline Horner 2 blocks, 3 kills, Julianne Gould 3 kills, Phoebe Everette-Williams 11 digs

 

TIMES-NEWS

