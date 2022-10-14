Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Friday, Oct. 14 Results
SOCCER
High Desert 3A District Tournament
Boys
#3 Kimberly 3, #4 Bliss 1 - Winner to State #2
Girls
#2 Buhl beats #3 Kimberly wins 3-2 PK -Triple Ot -Winner to State #2
(Score 0-0 at end of regulation).
Buhl goals: Zosia Bloch, Valentina Gomez, Rachel Guzman
Great Basin 4A District Tournament
Boys
#1 Canyon Ridge defeated #3 Mountain Home wins 4-5 PK - Winner 4B to State (Score 2-2 at end of regulation)
Girls
#2 Twin Falls 1, #4 Wood River 0 - Winner 4B to State
TF Goal : Ava Schroeder. Shutout Addison Fiscus
FOOTBALL
Dietrich 56, Camas County 0
Carey 58, Murtaugh 14
Oakley 78, Valley 6
Mountain Home 48, Caldwell 25
Buhl 34, Kimberly 29
Butte County 38, Raft River 14
Burley 44, Jerome 0
Castleford 68, Hansen 6
Hagerman 46, Shoshone 0
Wood River 42, Gooding 2
Declo 42, Filer 21
Twin Falls 44, Canyon Ridge 25
Lighthouse Christian 56, Glenns Ferry 8
VOLLEYBALL
Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Sun Valley Community School JV 0
TFCA 25, SVCS 21
TFCA 25, SVCS 22
TFCA 25, SVCS 23
SVCS: Lucy Weekes 3 aces, Caroline Horner 2 blocks, 3 kills, Julianne Gould 3 kills, Phoebe Everette-Williams 11 digs