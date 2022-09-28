Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Wednesday, Sept. 28 Results
SOCCER
Boys
Buhl 3, Filer 0
Buhl goals: Carlos Arroyo, Fernando Espinoza, Manuel Garcia.
Wendell 5, Gooding 1
Wendell goals/assists: Diego Torres 1 goal, 2 assists, Fernando Ibarr 1 goal, Jhovani Moncado 1 goal, Caesar Carmargo 1 goal, Brian Orozco 1 goal, Santiago Hurtado 1 goal
Kimberly 8, Declo 0
Girls
Kimberly 6, Declo 0
Kimberly goals: Ellie Stastny 3 goals, Alli Stastny 1 goal, Lydia John's 1 goal, Ava Harper 1 goal
Wendell 5, Gooding 2
Wendell: Yoselin Acevedo 1 goal, Aaliyah Orozco 1 goal, Martina Arreola 1 goal, Mia Garcia 1 goal, Valentina Ledesma 1 goal
Gooding goals: Riley McClary 1 goal, Amila Macias 1 goal
Buhl 6, Filer 1
Buhl goals/assists: Rachel Guzman 2 goals, Liesi Kimball 2 goals, Jorgia Leavens 1 goal, 1 assist, Abi Ingram 1 goal, 1 assist, Zosia Bloch 1 assist
Filer goal: Izzy Garcia
VOLLEYBALL
Kimberly 3, Jerome 0
Kimberly 25, Jerome 9
Kimberly 25, Jerome 12
Kimberly 25, Jerome 8
Snake River 3, Filer 2
Snake River 25, Filer 17
Filer 25, Snake River 20
Filer 25, Snake River 22
Snake River 26, Filer 24
Snake River 15, Filer 8
Filer: Faith Robinson 39 assists, 10 digs, Hazel fischer 11 kills, 12 digs, 5 aces, Gracie Brooks 17 digs, 2 kills, Allie Bishop 15 kills, 2 aces, Isbelle Brown 12 digs, 1 ace