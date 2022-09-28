 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Wednesday, Sept. 28 Results

SOCCER

Boys

Buhl 3, Filer 0

Buhl goals: Carlos Arroyo, Fernando Espinoza, Manuel Garcia.

Wendell 5, Gooding 1

Wendell goals/assists: Diego Torres 1 goal, 2 assists, Fernando Ibarr 1 goal, Jhovani Moncado 1 goal, Caesar Carmargo 1 goal, Brian Orozco 1 goal, Santiago Hurtado 1 goal

Kimberly 8, Declo 0

Girls

Kimberly 6, Declo 0

Kimberly goals: Ellie Stastny 3 goals, Alli Stastny 1 goal, Lydia John's 1 goal, Ava Harper 1 goal

Wendell 5, Gooding 2

Wendell: Yoselin Acevedo 1 goal, Aaliyah Orozco 1 goal, Martina Arreola 1 goal, Mia Garcia 1 goal, Valentina Ledesma 1 goal

Gooding goals: Riley McClary 1 goal, Amila Macias 1 goal

Buhl 6, Filer 1

Buhl goals/assists: Rachel Guzman 2 goals, Liesi Kimball 2 goals, Jorgia Leavens 1 goal, 1 assist, Abi Ingram 1 goal, 1 assist, Zosia Bloch 1  assist

Filer goal: Izzy Garcia

VOLLEYBALL

Kimberly 3, Jerome 0

Kimberly 25, Jerome 9

Kimberly 25, Jerome 12

Kimberly 25, Jerome 8

Snake River 3, Filer 2

Snake River 25, Filer 17

Filer 25, Snake River 20

Filer 25, Snake River 22

Snake River 26, Filer 24

Snake River 15, Filer 8

Filer: Faith Robinson 39 assists, 10 digs, Hazel fischer 11 kills, 12 digs, 5 aces, Gracie Brooks 17 digs, 2 kills, Allie Bishop 15 kills, 2 aces, Isbelle Brown 12 digs, 1 ace

TIMES-NEWS

