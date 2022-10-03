 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

MONDAY’S RESULTS

SOCCER

BoysBuhl 6, Declo 0Buhl goals: Carlos Arroyo 3 goals, Fernando Espinoza 1 goal, Jonathan Hernandez 1 goal, Leslie Fetterly 1 goal

Gooding 8, Filer 0Gooding goals: Andrew Gonzalez 3 goals, Moses Lemus 2 goals, Yonni Williams 2 goals, Daniel Enriquez 1 goal

Sun Valley Community School 2, Wendell 1SVCS: Nils Galloway 1 goal—pk, Chris Arenas 1 goal

Wendell: Eduardo Nieves 1 goal

Kimberly 1, Bliss 0Kimberly goal/assist: Tegan Newlan 1 goal. Assist: Brian Rodriquez

GirlsBuhl 6, Declo 0Buhl goals/assists: Laurinda Aldrich 2 goals, Miranda Beltran 1 goal, Jorgia Leavens 1 goal, Zosia Bloch 1 goal, Abi Ingram 1 goal. Assists: Zosia Bloch, Jorgia Leavens, Abi Ingram, Liesl Kimball, Diana Torres, Laurinda Aldrich, Miranda Beltran. Shutout by Taylor Aguirre and Brooklyn Cantrell

Kimberly 4, Bliss 0Kimberly goals/assists: Ellie Stastny hat trick, Ava Harper 1 goal, Assists: Brenda Orozco, Kaycee Hufstetler, Sidnee Kerner.

Sun Valley Community School 4, Wendell 0SVCS goals/assists: Ruby Crist 2 goals, Maya Lightner 1 goal, Mia Hansmeyer 1 goal. Assists: Crist, Hansmeyer, Gretel Huss

Filer 4, Gooding 1Gooding goal: Camila Macais 1 goal

VOLLEYBALL

Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Camas County 0TFCA 25, Camas County 10

TFCA 25, Camas County 13

TFCA 25, Camas County 6

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

SOCCER

BoysBurley @Mountain Home

Canyon Ridge @Wood River

Jerome @Minico

GirlsMinico @Jerome

Wood River @Canyon Ridge

Mountain Home @Burley

VOLLEYBALL

Buhl @Kimberly

Mountain Home @Burley

Wood River @Canyon Ridge

Camas County @Dietrich

Filer @American Falls

Carey @Glenns Ferry

Richfield @Hagerman

Minico @Jerome

Hansen @Shoshone

Lighthouse Christian @Valley

Sun Valley Community School @ Wendell

Oakley @Castleford

Raft River @Murtaugh

