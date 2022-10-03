Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

MONDAY’S RESULTS
SOCCER
BoysBuhl 6, Declo 0Buhl goals: Carlos Arroyo 3 goals, Fernando Espinoza 1 goal, Jonathan Hernandez 1 goal, Leslie Fetterly 1 goal
Gooding 8, Filer 0Gooding goals: Andrew Gonzalez 3 goals, Moses Lemus 2 goals, Yonni Williams 2 goals, Daniel Enriquez 1 goal
Sun Valley Community School 2, Wendell 1SVCS: Nils Galloway 1 goal—pk, Chris Arenas 1 goal
Wendell: Eduardo Nieves 1 goal
Kimberly 1, Bliss 0Kimberly goal/assist: Tegan Newlan 1 goal. Assist: Brian Rodriquez
GirlsBuhl 6, Declo 0Buhl goals/assists: Laurinda Aldrich 2 goals, Miranda Beltran 1 goal, Jorgia Leavens 1 goal, Zosia Bloch 1 goal, Abi Ingram 1 goal. Assists: Zosia Bloch, Jorgia Leavens, Abi Ingram, Liesl Kimball, Diana Torres, Laurinda Aldrich, Miranda Beltran. Shutout by Taylor Aguirre and Brooklyn Cantrell
Kimberly 4, Bliss 0Kimberly goals/assists: Ellie Stastny hat trick, Ava Harper 1 goal, Assists: Brenda Orozco, Kaycee Hufstetler, Sidnee Kerner.
Sun Valley Community School 4, Wendell 0SVCS goals/assists: Ruby Crist 2 goals, Maya Lightner 1 goal, Mia Hansmeyer 1 goal. Assists: Crist, Hansmeyer, Gretel Huss
Filer 4, Gooding 1Gooding goal: Camila Macais 1 goal
VOLLEYBALL
Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Camas County 0TFCA 25, Camas County 10
TFCA 25, Camas County 13
TFCA 25, Camas County 6
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
SOCCER
BoysBurley @Mountain Home
Canyon Ridge @Wood River
Jerome @Minico
GirlsMinico @Jerome
Wood River @Canyon Ridge
Mountain Home @Burley
VOLLEYBALL
Buhl @Kimberly
Mountain Home @Burley
Wood River @Canyon Ridge
Camas County @Dietrich
Filer @American Falls
Carey @Glenns Ferry
Richfield @Hagerman
Minico @Jerome
Hansen @Shoshone
Lighthouse Christian @Valley
Sun Valley Community School @ Wendell
Oakley @Castleford
Raft River @Murtaugh