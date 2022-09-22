 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

WEDNESDAY’S results

SOCCER

BOYS Declo 1, Gooding 0

Sun Valley Community School 2, Kimberly 0

SVCS: Nils Galloway 2 goals

Buhl 2, Bliss 2 Buhl: Carlos Arroyo 1 goal, Francisco Garcia 1 goal

Bliss: Daniel Marez 1 goal, Diego Amezcua 1 goal

Wendell 11, Filer 0

Wendell: Brian Orozco 2 goals, 2 assists, Santiago Hurtado 2 goals, Diego Torres 1 goal, 4 assists, Michael Torres 1 goal, 1 assists, Santos Suárez 1 goal, 1 assist, Nathaniel Carlson 1 goal, Kevin Ferreira 1 goal, Caesar Carmargo 1 goal, Brayan Ramirez 1 assist, Miguel Suárez 1 assist, Caesar Muralles 1 assist

Girls

Wendell 2, Filer 0 Wendell: Mia Garcia 1 goal, Yoselin Acevedo 1 goal

Declo 2, Gooding 2

Gooding: Rylee McClary 2 goals

Sun Valley Community School 1, Kimberly 0

SVCS: Mia Hansmeyer 1 goal

Buhl 1, Bliss 0

Buhl: Rachel Guzman 1 goal assisted by Valentina Gomez

VOLLEYBALL Burley 3, Jerome 0

Burley 25, Jerome 12

Burley 25, Jerome 23

Burley 25, Jerome 18

Oakley 3, North Gem 0

Oakley 25, North Gem 10

Oakley 25, North Gem 10

Oakley 25, North Gem 18

Oakley: Jentry Hawker 5 aces, Falon Bedke 4 kills, Addie Mitton 4 kills

Kimberly 3, Gooding 0

Kimberly 25, Gooding 20

Kimberly 25, Gooding 16

Kimberly 25, Gooding 14

Gooding: Audrey Schilder 5 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, Dominixe Celaya 12 assists, 5 digs, Izzie Stockham 8 kills, 10 digs

Kimberly: Eliza Anderson 13 kills, Kelsey Stanger 12 kills, Jessie Perron 14 digs

Richfield 3, Shoshone 1

Richfield 25, Shoshone 20

Shoshone 25, Richfield 22

Richfield 25, Shoshone 19

Richfield 25, Shoshone 15

Richfield: Fallon O’Barr 14 kills, 5 aces, 23 digs, Kasey Hendren 13 kills

Wendell 3, Valley 1

Valley 25, Wendell 21

Wendell 25, Valley 7

Wendell 25, Valley 20

Wendell 25, Valley 21

Wendell: Breanna Comstock 6 aces, Jenna Wensink 7 kills, Madi Myers 7 kills, Ella Zacarias 18 digs

Sun Valley Community School JV 2, ISDB 0

Sun Valley Community School JV 25, ISDB 14

Sun Valley Community School JV 25, ISDB 14

SVCS: Sadie Evans 3 kills, Elyse Duffield 2 kills, Julianne Gould 2 kills

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Girls Soccer Twin Falls 2, Mountain Home 0

TF goal: Tiffany Humpheries 1 goal, Hannah McQueen 1 goal. Shut out Sydney Jund and Addison Fiscus.

TIMES-NEWS

