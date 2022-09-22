Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

WEDNESDAY’S results
SOCCER
BOYS Declo 1, Gooding 0
Sun Valley Community School 2, Kimberly 0
SVCS: Nils Galloway 2 goals
Buhl 2, Bliss 2 Buhl: Carlos Arroyo 1 goal, Francisco Garcia 1 goal
Bliss: Daniel Marez 1 goal, Diego Amezcua 1 goal
Wendell 11, Filer 0
Wendell: Brian Orozco 2 goals, 2 assists, Santiago Hurtado 2 goals, Diego Torres 1 goal, 4 assists, Michael Torres 1 goal, 1 assists, Santos Suárez 1 goal, 1 assist, Nathaniel Carlson 1 goal, Kevin Ferreira 1 goal, Caesar Carmargo 1 goal, Brayan Ramirez 1 assist, Miguel Suárez 1 assist, Caesar Muralles 1 assist
Girls
Wendell 2, Filer 0 Wendell: Mia Garcia 1 goal, Yoselin Acevedo 1 goal
Declo 2, Gooding 2
Gooding: Rylee McClary 2 goals
Sun Valley Community School 1, Kimberly 0
SVCS: Mia Hansmeyer 1 goal
Buhl 1, Bliss 0
Buhl: Rachel Guzman 1 goal assisted by Valentina Gomez
VOLLEYBALL Burley 3, Jerome 0
Burley 25, Jerome 12
Burley 25, Jerome 23
Burley 25, Jerome 18
Oakley 3, North Gem 0
Oakley 25, North Gem 10
Oakley 25, North Gem 10
Oakley 25, North Gem 18
Oakley: Jentry Hawker 5 aces, Falon Bedke 4 kills, Addie Mitton 4 kills
Kimberly 3, Gooding 0
Kimberly 25, Gooding 20
Kimberly 25, Gooding 16
Kimberly 25, Gooding 14
Gooding: Audrey Schilder 5 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, Dominixe Celaya 12 assists, 5 digs, Izzie Stockham 8 kills, 10 digs
Kimberly: Eliza Anderson 13 kills, Kelsey Stanger 12 kills, Jessie Perron 14 digs
Richfield 3, Shoshone 1
Richfield 25, Shoshone 20
Shoshone 25, Richfield 22
Richfield 25, Shoshone 19
Richfield 25, Shoshone 15
Richfield: Fallon O’Barr 14 kills, 5 aces, 23 digs, Kasey Hendren 13 kills
Wendell 3, Valley 1
Valley 25, Wendell 21
Wendell 25, Valley 7
Wendell 25, Valley 20
Wendell 25, Valley 21
Wendell: Breanna Comstock 6 aces, Jenna Wensink 7 kills, Madi Myers 7 kills, Ella Zacarias 18 digs
Sun Valley Community School JV 2, ISDB 0
Sun Valley Community School JV 25, ISDB 14
Sun Valley Community School JV 25, ISDB 14
SVCS: Sadie Evans 3 kills, Elyse Duffield 2 kills, Julianne Gould 2 kills
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Girls Soccer Twin Falls 2, Mountain Home 0
TF goal: Tiffany Humpheries 1 goal, Hannah McQueen 1 goal. Shut out Sydney Jund and Addison Fiscus.