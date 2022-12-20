 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic valley prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Results

Tuesday Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canyon Ridge @Tarkanian Tournament, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas

Canyon Ridge 52, Chaparral, Nev. 43

Twin Falls 55, Skyview 51

Halftime Twin Falls 30, Skyview 27

Twin Falls: Will Preucil 21 points, Jared Mix 14 points

Jerome 56, Mountain Home 47

Halftime Jerome 23, Mountain Home 20

Jerome: Schuyler Mower 19 points, Ashton Peters 12 points, Sam Lickley 8 points, Luke Holtzen 8 points

Mountain Home: Loren Wright 17 points

Wendell 43, Valley 38

Halftime Wendell 23, Valley 13

Wendell: Jordon Swainston 12 points, Karson LeMoyne 11 points

Valley: Pedro Robles 14 points, Nathan Christensen 12 points

Declo 38, Soda Springs 30

Halftime Soda Springs 20, Declo 18

Lighthouse Christian 71, Dietrich 64 (OT)

Halftime Dietrich 33, Lighthouse Christian 24

Lighthouse Christian: Hayato Yamada 25 points, Micah Denny 24 points

Dietrich: Brody Torgerson 23 points and 9 rebounds

Marsh Valley 61, Filer 22

Halftime Marsh Valley 36, Filer 14

Butte County 59, Raft River 47

Raft River: Kuy Heaton 15 points

Glenns Ferry 45, Rimrock 41

Halftime Rimrock 19, Glenns Ferry 19

Glenns Ferry: Emmet Martin 17 points

Fruitland 55, Buhl 29

Halftime Fruitland 33, Buhl 9

Buhl: Dominic Robles Pierce 8 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dietrich 51, Lighthouse Christian 41

Halftime Lighthouse Christian 27, Dietrich 23

Lighthouse Christian: Belle Rogers 12 points, Jordan Wolverton 12 points

Dietrich: Hailey Astle  17 points, Jessika Power double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Saige Hubert 11 rebounds.

Minico 57, Ridgevue 23

Halftime Minico 34, Ridgevue 12

Minico: CJ Latta 31 points

Gooding 48, Declo 39

Halftime Gooding 21, Declo 16

Declo: Brynn Silcock 16 points

Gooding: Fallon Millican 19 points

Oakley 53, Butte County 38

Halftime Oakley 30, Butte County 16

Oakley: Bentley Cranney 18 points, Addie Mitton 12 points

Monday Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canyon Ridge @Tarkanian Tournament, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas

San Marcos, Calif., 61, Canyon Ridge 54

