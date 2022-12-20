Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Results

Tuesday Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canyon Ridge @Tarkanian Tournament, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas
Canyon Ridge 52, Chaparral, Nev. 43
Twin Falls 55, Skyview 51
Halftime Twin Falls 30, Skyview 27
Twin Falls: Will Preucil 21 points, Jared Mix 14 points
Jerome 56, Mountain Home 47
Halftime Jerome 23, Mountain Home 20
Jerome: Schuyler Mower 19 points, Ashton Peters 12 points, Sam Lickley 8 points, Luke Holtzen 8 points
Mountain Home: Loren Wright 17 points
Wendell 43, Valley 38
Halftime Wendell 23, Valley 13
Wendell: Jordon Swainston 12 points, Karson LeMoyne 11 points
Valley: Pedro Robles 14 points, Nathan Christensen 12 points
Declo 38, Soda Springs 30
Halftime Soda Springs 20, Declo 18
Lighthouse Christian 71, Dietrich 64 (OT)
Halftime Dietrich 33, Lighthouse Christian 24
Lighthouse Christian: Hayato Yamada 25 points, Micah Denny 24 points
Dietrich: Brody Torgerson 23 points and 9 rebounds
Marsh Valley 61, Filer 22
Halftime Marsh Valley 36, Filer 14
Butte County 59, Raft River 47
Raft River: Kuy Heaton 15 points
Glenns Ferry 45, Rimrock 41
Halftime Rimrock 19, Glenns Ferry 19
Glenns Ferry: Emmet Martin 17 points
Fruitland 55, Buhl 29
Halftime Fruitland 33, Buhl 9
Buhl: Dominic Robles Pierce 8 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dietrich 51, Lighthouse Christian 41
Halftime Lighthouse Christian 27, Dietrich 23
Lighthouse Christian: Belle Rogers 12 points, Jordan Wolverton 12 points
Dietrich: Hailey Astle 17 points, Jessika Power double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Saige Hubert 11 rebounds.
Minico 57, Ridgevue 23
Halftime Minico 34, Ridgevue 12
Minico: CJ Latta 31 points
Gooding 48, Declo 39
Halftime Gooding 21, Declo 16
Declo: Brynn Silcock 16 points
Gooding: Fallon Millican 19 points
Oakley 53, Butte County 38
Halftime Oakley 30, Butte County 16
Oakley: Bentley Cranney 18 points, Addie Mitton 12 points
Monday Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canyon Ridge @Tarkanian Tournament, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas
San Marcos, Calif., 61, Canyon Ridge 54