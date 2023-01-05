 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Agropur
alert top story
MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Results

  • 0

Thursday’s Results

BOYS BASKETBALLCamas County 62, Horseshoe Bend 42

Halftime Camas County 34, Horseshoe Bend 22

Horseshoe Bend: Layth Bromgard 18 points

Camas County: Tristen Smith 16 points, Emmett Palan 13 points, Trevor Tews 14 points

Dietrich 58, Sun Valley Community School 42

Halftime Dietrich 24, Sun Valley Community School 23

Dietrich: Cody Power 14 points, Connor Perkins 13 points, Brody Torgerson 11 points and 12 rebounds

Sun Valley Community School: Beckett Gates 15 points

Preston 69, Burley 41

People are also reading…

Burley: Sawyer Kondel 14 points

Preston: Tate Hess 14 points

Filer 58, Gooding 42

Halftime Filer 27, Gooding 24

Jerome 54, Kimberly 51

Halftime Jerome 39, Kimberly 26

Kimberly: Jakob Cummins 13 points, Kasen Hammond 11 points

Jerome: Schuyler Mower 24 points, Josh Arevalo 11 points

GIRLS BASKETBALLGooding JV 36, Camas County 35

Hansen 59, Castleford 39

Halftime Hansen 23, Castleford 15

Castleford: Marilia Cabrito 9 points, Aliyna Ruiz 9 points

Hansen: Jesica Gomez 15 points, Gracie Torrero 15 points

Oakley 40, Carey 27

Halftime Oakley 22, Carey 10

Oakley: Bentley Cranney 12 points, Kylan Jones 10 points

Carey: Berenice Vargas 11 points, Jane Parke 6 points, Rylie Quillin 6 points

Kimberly 50, Wood River 17

Halftime Kimberly 23, Wood River 7

Kimberly: Kelsy Stanger 12 points

Wood River: Kacie Flolo 13 points

Lighthouse Christian 50, Glenns Ferry 41

Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 21 points, Bele Rogers 21 points

Raft River 72, Shoshone 39

Halftime Raft River 35, Shoshone 25

Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 18 points

Raft River: Logan Jones 26 points, RyanUdy 11 points, Jessi Knudsen 10 points

Murtaugh 62, Valley 31

Halftime Murtaugh 36, Valley 15

Murtaugh: Adyson Stanger 17 points, Bryleigh Widmier 16 points, Giselle Gil 12 points, Courtney Jensen 10 points

Valley: Lexi Huettig 9 points, Joanie Lewis 9 points

WRESTLINGLakeland @ Minico

Minico (MINI) 73.0 Lakeland (LAKE) 6.0

98: mikael Teague (MINI) over (LAKE) (For.) 106: Greyson Molina (MINI) over Jaren Knopp (LAKE) (Dec 4-2) 113: Andre Valero (MINI) over Duke Williamson (LAKE) (Fall 0:00) 120: Cooper Stimpson (MINI) over Matt Williams (LAKE) (Fall 1:59) 126: Jose Contreras (MINI) over Cole Cooper (LAKE) (TF 16-0 2:43) 132: Tucker Arthur (MINI) over Kaleb Hammer (LAKE) (Dec 7-0) 138: Joseph Terry (MINI) over John Meredith (LAKE) (Fall 3:02) 145: Kale Osterhout (MINI) over Thayer Sabatke (LAKE) (MD 13-0) 152: Andrew Ball (MINI) over Annika Thompson (LAKE) (Fall 1:58) 160: Jaydin Chacon (MINI) over (LAKE) (For.) 170: Kyson Anderson (MINI) over Hans Pluid (LAKE) (Fall 0:58) 182: Spencer Pease (MINI) over Dylan Scott (LAKE) (Fall 3:04) 195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (MINI) over Gage Oles (LAKE) (MD 12-0) 220: Garrett Vail (MINI) over Devon Howell (LAKE) (Fall 2:57) 285: Preston Jeffs (LAKE) over (MINI) (For.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US men's national soccer team hit with scandal after angry mom outs coach about old assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News