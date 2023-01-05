Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Results

Thursday’s Results
BOYS BASKETBALLCamas County 62, Horseshoe Bend 42
Halftime Camas County 34, Horseshoe Bend 22
Horseshoe Bend: Layth Bromgard 18 points
Camas County: Tristen Smith 16 points, Emmett Palan 13 points, Trevor Tews 14 points
Dietrich 58, Sun Valley Community School 42
Halftime Dietrich 24, Sun Valley Community School 23
Dietrich: Cody Power 14 points, Connor Perkins 13 points, Brody Torgerson 11 points and 12 rebounds
Sun Valley Community School: Beckett Gates 15 points
Preston 69, Burley 41
Burley: Sawyer Kondel 14 points
Preston: Tate Hess 14 points
Filer 58, Gooding 42
Halftime Filer 27, Gooding 24
Jerome 54, Kimberly 51
Halftime Jerome 39, Kimberly 26
Kimberly: Jakob Cummins 13 points, Kasen Hammond 11 points
Jerome: Schuyler Mower 24 points, Josh Arevalo 11 points
GIRLS BASKETBALLGooding JV 36, Camas County 35
Hansen 59, Castleford 39
Halftime Hansen 23, Castleford 15
Castleford: Marilia Cabrito 9 points, Aliyna Ruiz 9 points
Hansen: Jesica Gomez 15 points, Gracie Torrero 15 points
Oakley 40, Carey 27
Halftime Oakley 22, Carey 10
Oakley: Bentley Cranney 12 points, Kylan Jones 10 points
Carey: Berenice Vargas 11 points, Jane Parke 6 points, Rylie Quillin 6 points
Kimberly 50, Wood River 17
Halftime Kimberly 23, Wood River 7
Kimberly: Kelsy Stanger 12 points
Wood River: Kacie Flolo 13 points
Lighthouse Christian 50, Glenns Ferry 41
Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 21 points, Bele Rogers 21 points
Raft River 72, Shoshone 39
Halftime Raft River 35, Shoshone 25
Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 18 points
Raft River: Logan Jones 26 points, RyanUdy 11 points, Jessi Knudsen 10 points
Murtaugh 62, Valley 31
Halftime Murtaugh 36, Valley 15
Murtaugh: Adyson Stanger 17 points, Bryleigh Widmier 16 points, Giselle Gil 12 points, Courtney Jensen 10 points
Valley: Lexi Huettig 9 points, Joanie Lewis 9 points
WRESTLINGLakeland @ Minico
Minico (MINI) 73.0 Lakeland (LAKE) 6.0
98: mikael Teague (MINI) over (LAKE) (For.) 106: Greyson Molina (MINI) over Jaren Knopp (LAKE) (Dec 4-2) 113: Andre Valero (MINI) over Duke Williamson (LAKE) (Fall 0:00) 120: Cooper Stimpson (MINI) over Matt Williams (LAKE) (Fall 1:59) 126: Jose Contreras (MINI) over Cole Cooper (LAKE) (TF 16-0 2:43) 132: Tucker Arthur (MINI) over Kaleb Hammer (LAKE) (Dec 7-0) 138: Joseph Terry (MINI) over John Meredith (LAKE) (Fall 3:02) 145: Kale Osterhout (MINI) over Thayer Sabatke (LAKE) (MD 13-0) 152: Andrew Ball (MINI) over Annika Thompson (LAKE) (Fall 1:58) 160: Jaydin Chacon (MINI) over (LAKE) (For.) 170: Kyson Anderson (MINI) over Hans Pluid (LAKE) (Fall 0:58) 182: Spencer Pease (MINI) over Dylan Scott (LAKE) (Fall 3:04) 195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (MINI) over Gage Oles (LAKE) (MD 12-0) 220: Garrett Vail (MINI) over Devon Howell (LAKE) (Fall 2:57) 285: Preston Jeffs (LAKE) over (MINI) (For.)