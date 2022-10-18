 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Tuesday, Oct. 18 Results

VOLLEYBALL

Great Basin 4A District Tournament

#4 Burley 3, #5 Minico 2 (Minico is eliminated)

Minico 25, Burley 22

Burley 25, Minico 10,

Burley 25, Minico 11

Minico 25, Burley 22

Burley 15, Minico 12

Sawtooth 3A District Tournament @Kimberly

#1 Kimberly 3, #3 Filer 0

Kimberly 25, Filer 14

Kimberly 25, Filer 11

Kimberly 27, Filer 25

Kimberly: Jessie Perron 18 digs, Eliza Anderson 11 kills, Kelsey Stanger 13 kills, 5 blocks, Hope Ward 5 blocks

#4 Buhl 3, #2 Gooding 1 (Gooding is eliminated) 

Buhl 28, Gooding 26

Buhl 25, Gooding 23

Gooding 25, Buhl 23

Buhl 25, Gooding 19

Gooding: Audrey Schilder 14 kills, 5 blocks, 5 digs, Dominixe Celaya 25 assists, 12 digs, Greta Lethlean 5 kills, 16 digs

#4 Buhl 3, #3 Filer 1 (Filer is eliminated)

Filer 25, Buhl 22

Buhl 25, Filer 21

Buhl 25, Filer 22

Buhl 25, Filer 18

Canyon 2A District Tournament @Declo

#2 Sun Valley Community School 3, #3 Wendell 0

Sun Valley Community School 25, Wendell 12

Sun Valley Community School 25, Wendell 22

Sun Valley Community School 25, Wendell 21

#1 Declo 3, #2 Sun Valley Community School 1

Declo 25, Sun Valley Community School 18

Declo 25, Sun Valley Community School 19

Sun Valley Community School 25, Declo 13

Declo 25, Sun Valley Community School 16

Snake River 1AD1 District Tournament

#8 Lighthouse Christian 3,#5 Raft River 2 (Raft River is eliminated) 

Raft River 25, Lighthouse Christian 16

Lighthouse Christian 26, Raft River 24

Lighthouse Christian 26, Raft River 24

Raft River 27, Lighthouse Christian 25

Lighthouse Christian 15, Raft River 11

#6 Valley 3, #7 Hansen 0 (Hansen eliminated)

Valley 25, Hansen 21

Valley 25, Hansen 18

Valley 25, Hansen 15

#1 Oakley 3, #4 Shoshone 0

Oakley 25, #Shoshone 16

Oakley 25, Shoshone 18

Oakley 25, Shoshone 13

#2 Murtaugh 3, #3 Carey 0

Murtaugh 25, Carey 9

Murtaugh 25, Carey 21

Murtaugh 25, Carey 15

FOOTBALL

State Media HS Football Poll

Week 9

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Meridian (11)           8-0       55        1

2. Rocky Mountain      7-1       42        2

3. Eagle           6-2       27        3

4. Rigby           6-2       20        4

5. Highland      5-3       17        5

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3, Nampa 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (11)    8-0       55        1

2. Minico         7-1       42        3

3. Sandpoint    4-3       25        4

4. Skyline        5-3       18        2

5. Twin Falls    7-1       16        5

Others receiving votes: Emmett 4, Lakeland 3, Shelley 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8)     7-0       52        1

2. Homedale (3)          7-1       47        2

3. Weiser         7-1       33        3

t-4. Bonners Ferry      7-0       12        —

t-4. Buhl           7-1       12        —

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 5, Snake River 2, Teton 1, Kimberly 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Bear Lake (6)          6-1       50        2

2. West Side (5)          6-1       49        1

3. Melba          7-1       22        5

4. Aberdeen    5-2       20        3

5. Firth 5-2       18        —

Others receiving votes: North Fremont 4, Kellogg 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 6-1       55        1

2. Butte County           5-1       36        4

3. Kamiah        7-1       30        3

4. Raft River    5-2       22        2

5. Grace          6-1       12        5

Others receiving votes: Carey 9, Notus 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Kendrick (11)          8-0       55        1

2. Dietrich        7-0       44        2

3. Castleford   6-1       33        3

4. Council        6-2       15        5

5. Camas County        5-2       7          4

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 6, Mullan 5.

Voters: Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Eric Moon, KIFI; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review.

TIMES-NEWS

