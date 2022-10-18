Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Tuesday, Oct. 18 Results
VOLLEYBALL
Great Basin 4A District Tournament
#4 Burley 3, #5 Minico 2 (Minico is eliminated)
Minico 25, Burley 22
Burley 25, Minico 10,
Burley 25, Minico 11
Minico 25, Burley 22
Burley 15, Minico 12
Sawtooth 3A District Tournament @Kimberly
#1 Kimberly 3, #3 Filer 0
Kimberly 25, Filer 14
Kimberly 25, Filer 11
Kimberly 27, Filer 25
Kimberly: Jessie Perron 18 digs, Eliza Anderson 11 kills, Kelsey Stanger 13 kills, 5 blocks, Hope Ward 5 blocks
#4 Buhl 3, #2 Gooding 1 (Gooding is eliminated)
Buhl 28, Gooding 26
Buhl 25, Gooding 23
Gooding 25, Buhl 23
Buhl 25, Gooding 19
Gooding: Audrey Schilder 14 kills, 5 blocks, 5 digs, Dominixe Celaya 25 assists, 12 digs, Greta Lethlean 5 kills, 16 digs
#4 Buhl 3, #3 Filer 1 (Filer is eliminated)
Filer 25, Buhl 22
Buhl 25, Filer 21
Buhl 25, Filer 22
Buhl 25, Filer 18
Canyon 2A District Tournament @Declo
#2 Sun Valley Community School 3, #3 Wendell 0
Sun Valley Community School 25, Wendell 12
Sun Valley Community School 25, Wendell 22
Sun Valley Community School 25, Wendell 21
#1 Declo 3, #2 Sun Valley Community School 1
Declo 25, Sun Valley Community School 18
Declo 25, Sun Valley Community School 19
Sun Valley Community School 25, Declo 13
Declo 25, Sun Valley Community School 16
Snake River 1AD1 District Tournament
#8 Lighthouse Christian 3,#5 Raft River 2 (Raft River is eliminated)
Raft River 25, Lighthouse Christian 16
Lighthouse Christian 26, Raft River 24
Lighthouse Christian 26, Raft River 24
Raft River 27, Lighthouse Christian 25
Lighthouse Christian 15, Raft River 11
#6 Valley 3, #7 Hansen 0 (Hansen eliminated)
Valley 25, Hansen 21
Valley 25, Hansen 18
Valley 25, Hansen 15
#1 Oakley 3, #4 Shoshone 0
Oakley 25, #Shoshone 16
Oakley 25, Shoshone 18
Oakley 25, Shoshone 13
#2 Murtaugh 3, #3 Carey 0
Murtaugh 25, Carey 9
Murtaugh 25, Carey 21
Murtaugh 25, Carey 15
FOOTBALL
State Media HS Football Poll
Week 9
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (11) 8-0 55 1
2. Rocky Mountain 7-1 42 2
3. Eagle 6-2 27 3
4. Rigby 6-2 20 4
5. Highland 5-3 17 5
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3, Nampa 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (11) 8-0 55 1
2. Minico 7-1 42 3
3. Sandpoint 4-3 25 4
4. Skyline 5-3 18 2
5. Twin Falls 7-1 16 5
Others receiving votes: Emmett 4, Lakeland 3, Shelley 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 7-0 52 1
2. Homedale (3) 7-1 47 2
3. Weiser 7-1 33 3
t-4. Bonners Ferry 7-0 12 —
t-4. Buhl 7-1 12 —
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 5, Snake River 2, Teton 1, Kimberly 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bear Lake (6) 6-1 50 2
2. West Side (5) 6-1 49 1
3. Melba 7-1 22 5
4. Aberdeen 5-2 20 3
5. Firth 5-2 18 —
Others receiving votes: North Fremont 4, Kellogg 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 6-1 55 1
2. Butte County 5-1 36 4
3. Kamiah 7-1 30 3
4. Raft River 5-2 22 2
5. Grace 6-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: Carey 9, Notus 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (11) 8-0 55 1
2. Dietrich 7-0 44 2
3. Castleford 6-1 33 3
4. Council 6-2 15 5
5. Camas County 5-2 7 4
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 6, Mullan 5.
Voters: Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Eric Moon, KIFI; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review.