 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Agropur
alert top story
MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

  • 0

Saturday's Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gooding 72, Hansen 54

Halftime Gooding 31, Hansen 15

Gooding: Eli Esterbrook 17 points, Braden Martin 15 points, Chase Patterson 15 points, Kimball Anhder 12 points

Minico 40, Ridgevue 31

Halftime Minico 16, Ridgevue 10

Highland 51, Mountain Home 38

Halftime Highland 23, Mountain Home 13

Grace 52, Oakley 33

Halftime Grace 24, Oakley 17

Oakley: Porter Pickett 11 points, Bridger Duncan 10 points, Isaac Cranney 9 points

People are also reading…

Teton 70, Filer 48

Halftime Teton 46, Filer 22

Wood River 55, Caldwell 45

Halftime Wood River 18, Caldwell 14

Wood River: Cooper Fife 11 points, Mosi Slotten 10 points, Korbin Heitzman 11 points

Caldwell: Sanchez-Ayon 23 points

Aberdeen 72, Raft River 43

Raft River: Kole Spencer 17 points, Tate Whitaker 10 points

Aberdeen: Brody Beck 19 points

Rimrock 56, Dietrich 54

Halftime Dietrich 29, Rimrock 28

Dietrich: Cody Power 21 points

Rimrock: Aden Aquiso 18 points

American Falls 48, Wendell 38

Wendell: Karson Lemoyne 13 points

American Falls: Adair 14 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wood River 29, Caldwell 27

Mountain Home 57, Canyon Ridge 42

Halftime Canyon Ridge 24, Mountain Home 24

Canyon Ridge: Lily Teske 19 points, Shelby Geiger 8 points

Mountain Home: Madi Keener 13 points, Isabelle Johnson 13 points, Payton Blodgett 9 points, Jenna Jasauro 7 points and 5 rebounds

Snake River 47, Kimberly 38

Halftime Snake River 19, Kimberly 18

Kimberly: Kelsey Stanger 11 points and 8 rebounds, Mekell Wright 10 points and 19 rebounds

Mackay 40, Camas County 22

Halftime Mackay 20, Camas County 11

Camas County: Breanna Ashmead 13 points, Lynlee Stolzman 8 rebounds, Tatum Martin 5 rebounds, Gigi Weber 5 points

Valley 60, Butte County 58

Halftime Valley 22, Butte 2o

Valley: Lexi Huettig 16 points, Joanie Lewis 16 points

Butte: Tavie Rogers 18 points

Gooding 34, Declo 29, OT

Halftime Declo 17, Gooding 14

Gooding: Audrey Schilder 16 points

Declo: Katelynn Koyle 10 points, Brynn Silcock 9 points

Dietrich 52, Rimrock 25

Halftime Dietrich 28, Rimrock 21

Dietrich: Hailey Astle 12 points, Ellie Hoskisson 12 points, Jessika Power 7 rebounds

Shoshone 39, Wendell 35

Halftime Shoshone 22, Wendell 14

Wendell: Tanli LeMoyne 14 points, Maddie Meyers 10 points

Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 23 points, Justice Kelly 8 rebounds and 8 steals, Natalie Kluken 10 rebounds

Murtaugh 63, Glenns Ferry 28

Halftime Murtaugh 32, Glenns Ferry 16

Glenns Ferry: Jazmin Arevalo 8 points

Murtaugh: Adyson Stanger 14 points, Courtney Jensen 14 points, Bryleigh Widmier 12 points

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News