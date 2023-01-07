Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gooding 72, Hansen 54
Halftime Gooding 31, Hansen 15
Gooding: Eli Esterbrook 17 points, Braden Martin 15 points, Chase Patterson 15 points, Kimball Anhder 12 points
Minico 40, Ridgevue 31
Halftime Minico 16, Ridgevue 10
Highland 51, Mountain Home 38
Halftime Highland 23, Mountain Home 13
Grace 52, Oakley 33
Halftime Grace 24, Oakley 17
Oakley: Porter Pickett 11 points, Bridger Duncan 10 points, Isaac Cranney 9 points
Teton 70, Filer 48
Halftime Teton 46, Filer 22
Wood River 55, Caldwell 45
Halftime Wood River 18, Caldwell 14
Wood River: Cooper Fife 11 points, Mosi Slotten 10 points, Korbin Heitzman 11 points
Caldwell: Sanchez-Ayon 23 points
Aberdeen 72, Raft River 43
Raft River: Kole Spencer 17 points, Tate Whitaker 10 points
Aberdeen: Brody Beck 19 points
Rimrock 56, Dietrich 54
Halftime Dietrich 29, Rimrock 28
Dietrich: Cody Power 21 points
Rimrock: Aden Aquiso 18 points
American Falls 48, Wendell 38
Wendell: Karson Lemoyne 13 points
American Falls: Adair 14 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wood River 29, Caldwell 27
Mountain Home 57, Canyon Ridge 42
Halftime Canyon Ridge 24, Mountain Home 24
Canyon Ridge: Lily Teske 19 points, Shelby Geiger 8 points
Mountain Home: Madi Keener 13 points, Isabelle Johnson 13 points, Payton Blodgett 9 points, Jenna Jasauro 7 points and 5 rebounds
Snake River 47, Kimberly 38
Halftime Snake River 19, Kimberly 18
Kimberly: Kelsey Stanger 11 points and 8 rebounds, Mekell Wright 10 points and 19 rebounds
Mackay 40, Camas County 22
Halftime Mackay 20, Camas County 11
Camas County: Breanna Ashmead 13 points, Lynlee Stolzman 8 rebounds, Tatum Martin 5 rebounds, Gigi Weber 5 points
Valley 60, Butte County 58
Halftime Valley 22, Butte 2o
Valley: Lexi Huettig 16 points, Joanie Lewis 16 points
Butte: Tavie Rogers 18 points
Gooding 34, Declo 29, OT
Halftime Declo 17, Gooding 14
Gooding: Audrey Schilder 16 points
Declo: Katelynn Koyle 10 points, Brynn Silcock 9 points
Dietrich 52, Rimrock 25
Halftime Dietrich 28, Rimrock 21
Dietrich: Hailey Astle 12 points, Ellie Hoskisson 12 points, Jessika Power 7 rebounds
Shoshone 39, Wendell 35
Halftime Shoshone 22, Wendell 14
Wendell: Tanli LeMoyne 14 points, Maddie Meyers 10 points
Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 23 points, Justice Kelly 8 rebounds and 8 steals, Natalie Kluken 10 rebounds
Murtaugh 63, Glenns Ferry 28
Halftime Murtaugh 32, Glenns Ferry 16
Glenns Ferry: Jazmin Arevalo 8 points
Murtaugh: Adyson Stanger 14 points, Courtney Jensen 14 points, Bryleigh Widmier 12 points