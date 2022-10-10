Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Monday, Oct. 10 Results
SOCCER
High Desert 3A District Tournament
Boys
#1 Wendell 3, #4 Bliss 0
Wendell goals/assists: Diego Torres 1 goal, 1 assist, Elliot Thompson 1 goal, Caesar Muralles 1 goal, Brayan Ramirez 1 assist
#3 Kimberly 3, #1 Sun Valley Community School 2 - OT
Kimberly: Golden goal header on a corner kick -Jackson Fisher from Tegan Newlan in first OT
Girls
#1 Sun Valley Community School 3, #4 Wendell 0
SVCS goals/assists: Audrey Morawitz 1 goal, Maya Lightner 1 goal, Mia Hansmeyer (pk). Assists: Maya Lightner, Josie Sarchett.
#2 Buhl 1, #3 Kimberly 0
Buhl goal/assist: Jorgia Leavens 1 goal assist Abigail Ingram
VOLLEYBALL
Hansen 3, Camas County 0
Hansen 25, Camas County 7
Hansen 25, Camas County 13
Hansen 25, Camas County 3
Shoshone 3, Castleford 0
Shoshone 25, Castleford 22
Shoshone 25, Castleford 14
Shoshone 25, Castleford 12
Shoshone: Nevaeh Kelly 8 kills, Diana Colis 6 kills, Justice Kelly 5 kills, Karlie Chapman 18 assists, Cynthia Colis 13 digs
Sun Valley Community School 3, Dietrich 2
Sun Valley Community School 25, Dietrich 13
Dietrich 25, Sun Valley Community School 19
Dietrich 25, Sun Valley Community School 21
Sun Valley Community School 25, Dietrich 21
Sun Valley Community School 19, Dietrich 17