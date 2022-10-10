 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Monday, Oct. 10 Results

SOCCER

High Desert 3A District Tournament

Boys

#1 Wendell 3, #4 Bliss 0

Wendell goals/assists: Diego Torres 1 goal, 1 assist, Elliot Thompson 1 goal, Caesar Muralles 1 goal, Brayan Ramirez 1 assist

#3 Kimberly 3, #1 Sun Valley Community School  2  - OT

Kimberly: Golden goal header on a corner kick -Jackson Fisher from Tegan Newlan in first OT

Girls

#1 Sun Valley Community School 3, #4 Wendell 0

SVCS goals/assists: Audrey Morawitz 1 goal, Maya Lightner 1 goal, Mia Hansmeyer (pk). Assists: Maya Lightner, Josie Sarchett.

#2 Buhl  1, #3 Kimberly 0 

Buhl goal/assist: Jorgia Leavens 1 goal assist Abigail Ingram

VOLLEYBALL

Hansen 3, Camas County 0

Hansen 25, Camas County 7

Hansen 25, Camas County 13

Hansen 25, Camas County 3

Shoshone 3, Castleford 0

Shoshone 25, Castleford 22

Shoshone 25, Castleford 14 

Shoshone 25, Castleford 12

Shoshone: Nevaeh Kelly 8 kills, Diana Colis 6 kills, Justice Kelly 5 kills, Karlie Chapman 18 assists, Cynthia Colis 13 digs

Sun Valley Community School 3, Dietrich 2

Sun Valley Community School 25, Dietrich 13

Dietrich 25, Sun Valley Community School 19

Dietrich 25, Sun Valley Community School 21

Sun Valley Community School 25, Dietrich 21

Sun Valley Community School 19, Dietrich 17 

TIMES-NEWS

