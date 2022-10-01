Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday
SOCCER
Boys
Sun Valley Community School 6, Filer 0
SVCS goals: Jack Verhaeghe 2 goals, Ryland Strine 1 goal, Chance Dooley 1 goal, Lachlan McFarland 1 goal, Russell Stumph 1 goal
Preston 3, Twin Falls 0
Wood River 1, Hillcrest 0
Girls
Twin Falls 3, Preston 0
TF goals: Tiffany Humphreys hat trick, Addison Fiscus earned the shutout
Sun Valley Community School 4, Filer 1
SVCS goals: Maya Lightner 1 goal, Keely Strine 1 goal, Ruby Crist 1 goal, Scarlet Rixon 1 goal
Wood River 2, Hillcrest 2
WR: Olive Gilbert goal assist by Peyton Wood, Karley Johnston 1 goal