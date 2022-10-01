 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday

SOCCER

Boys

Sun Valley Community School 6, Filer 0

SVCS goals: Jack Verhaeghe 2 goals, Ryland Strine 1 goal, Chance Dooley 1 goal, Lachlan McFarland 1 goal, Russell Stumph 1 goal

Preston 3, Twin Falls 0

Wood River 1, Hillcrest 0

Girls

Twin Falls 3, Preston 0

TF goals: Tiffany Humphreys hat trick, Addison Fiscus earned the shutout

Sun Valley Community School 4, Filer 1

SVCS goals: Maya Lightner 1 goal, Keely Strine 1 goal, Ruby Crist 1 goal, Scarlet Rixon 1 goal

Wood River 2, Hillcrest 2

WR: Olive Gilbert goal assist by Peyton Wood, Karley Johnston 1 goal

TIMES-NEWS

