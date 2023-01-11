Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Wednesday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Minico 37, Jerome 29
Halftime Minico 15, Jerome 5
Minico: Brevin Trenkle 23 points
Jerome: Ashton Peters 9 points, Sam Lickley 8 points
Mountain Home 48, Burley 37
Halftime Mountain Home 23, Burley 21
Mountain Home: Jamie Sabol 11 points, Nick Fulbright 10 points
Burley: Ramsey Trevino 11 points
Canyon Ridge 60, Wood River 49
Halftime Canyon Ridge 31, Wood River 25
Canyon Ridge: Sam Lupumba 13 points and 14 rebounds, Kade McEntire 14 points, Conner Willis 10 points, Carter Funk 9 points
Wood River: Cooper Fife 15 points, Korbin Heitzman 17 points and 7 rebounds
Buhl 44, Kimberly 38
Halftime Buhl 25, Kimberly 22
Kimberly: Jacob Cummins 14 points, Broden Anthony 12 points
Buhl: Tate Trevino 16 points, Kaden Hunsaker 13 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carey 48, Hansen 31
Halftime Carey 15, Hansen 13
Hansen: Gracie Torrero 10 points
Carey: Jane Parke 18, Rylie Quillin 11 points
Castleford 47, Glenns Ferry 45
Castleford: Jehta Matkovich 11 points, Oaklee Skinner 8 points, Hallie Derrick 8 points, Aliyna Ruiz 8 points
Lighthouse Christian 62, Valley 50
Valley: Lexi Huettig 19 points
Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 18 points, Ella Clark 12 points, Brooklyn Ramirez 12 points
Oakley 48, Shoshone 26
Halftime Oakley 21, Shoshone 9
Oakley: Addie Mitton 10 points
Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 15 points
Raft River 63, Murtaugh 61 OT
Halftime Raft River 31, Murtaugh 27
Murtaugh: Bryleigh Widmier 15 points, Addy Stanger 17 points, Courtney Jensen 12 points, Ashley Stanger 10 points
Raft River: Logan Jones 19 points, Reagan Jones 13 points, Caroline Schumann 12 points, Libby Boden 10 points
West Side 54, Declo 38
Halftime West Side 32, Declo 17
Declo: Lilly Mallory 15 points
Gooding 37, Wendell 22
Halftime Gooding 16, Wendell 13
Wendell: Tanli Lemoyne 13 points
Gooding: Izzie Stockham 13 points, Fallon Millican 10 points
BOWLING
Boys
Tuesday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lighthouse Christian 79, Hansen 68