MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Wednesday's Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Minico 37, Jerome 29

Halftime Minico 15, Jerome 5

Minico: Brevin Trenkle 23 points

Jerome: Ashton Peters 9 points, Sam Lickley 8 points

Mountain Home 48, Burley 37

Halftime Mountain Home 23, Burley 21

Mountain Home: Jamie Sabol 11 points, Nick Fulbright 10 points

Burley: Ramsey Trevino 11 points

Canyon Ridge 60, Wood River 49

Halftime Canyon Ridge 31, Wood River 25

Canyon Ridge: Sam Lupumba 13 points and 14 rebounds, Kade McEntire 14 points, Conner Willis 10 points, Carter Funk 9 points

Wood River: Cooper Fife 15 points, Korbin Heitzman 17 points and 7 rebounds

Buhl 44, Kimberly 38

Halftime Buhl 25, Kimberly 22

Kimberly: Jacob Cummins 14 points, Broden Anthony 12 points

Buhl: Tate Trevino 16 points, Kaden Hunsaker 13 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carey 48, Hansen 31

Halftime Carey 15, Hansen 13

Hansen: Gracie Torrero 10 points

Carey: Jane Parke 18, Rylie Quillin 11 points

Castleford 47, Glenns Ferry 45

Castleford: Jehta Matkovich 11 points, Oaklee Skinner 8 points, Hallie Derrick 8 points, Aliyna Ruiz 8 points

Lighthouse Christian 62, Valley 50

Valley: Lexi Huettig 19 points

Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 18 points, Ella Clark 12 points, Brooklyn Ramirez 12 points

Oakley 48, Shoshone 26

Halftime Oakley 21, Shoshone 9

Oakley: Addie Mitton 10 points

Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 15 points

Raft River 63, Murtaugh 61 OT

Halftime Raft River 31, Murtaugh 27

Murtaugh: Bryleigh Widmier 15 points, Addy Stanger 17 points, Courtney Jensen 12 points, Ashley Stanger 10 points

Raft River: Logan Jones 19 points, Reagan Jones 13 points, Caroline Schumann 12 points, Libby Boden 10 points

West Side 54, Declo 38

Halftime West Side 32, Declo 17

Declo: Lilly Mallory 15 points

Gooding 37, Wendell 22

Halftime  Gooding 16, Wendell 13

Wendell: Tanli Lemoyne 13 points

Gooding: Izzie Stockham 13 points, Fallon Millican 10 points

BOWLING

Boys

Minico def. Twin Falls 10/4
Burley def. Jerome 14/0
Canyon Ridge def. Declo 11/3
High individuals
Minico Bryson Warr 221
Twin Falls Riley Magee 215
Burley Kayden Stone 237
Jerome Landon Barrus 126
Declo Jaxon Smyer 182
Canyon Ridge Sam Combs 256
 
Girls 
Burley def. Jerome 12/2
Declo def. Canyon Ridge 14/0
High individuals
Declo Kelsee Burton 160
Canyon Ridge Yaritza martinez 96
Jerome Makayla Griner 133
Burley Ashlyne Heaton 195

Tuesday's Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lighthouse Christian 79, Hansen 68

