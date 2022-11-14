Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Monday, Nov. 14 Results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carey 46, Hansen 36
Halftime Hansen 24, Carey 23
Carey: Shayli Smith 15 points, Katie Mecham 11 points, Jane Parke 10 points
Hansen: Jesica Gomez 10 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carey 46, Hansen 36
Halftime Hansen 24, Carey 23
Carey: Shayli Smith 15 points, Katie Mecham 11 points, Jane Parke 10 points
Hansen: Jesica Gomez 10 points
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.