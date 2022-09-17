Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday, Sept.17 Results
FOOTBALL
Canyon Ridge 13, Ridgevue 12
(Friday night game was stopped with three minutes remaining in the second quarter due to lightning and was rescheduled to finish at noon today. It was decided game wouldn't be played and was considered a forfeit because it didn't go into the third quarter.)
Greenleaf Friends 27, Shoshone 26
Boys
Shelley 5, Minico 1
Century 1, Burley 0
Canyon Ridge 2, Highland 0
CR goals: Alex DeLaTorre, Andres Valdez. Hunter Brewer kept the clean sheet.
Sun Valley Community School 1, Wood River 1
(WR scored with a PK in the last minute)
Girls
Century 12, Burley 0
Canyon Ridge 1, Highland 1
Sun Valley Community School 3, Wood River 2
SVCS: Mia Hansmeyer (3 goals). Cutthroats 10-0 (8-0 league)
VOLLEYBALL
Richfield 3, Jackpot, NV
Richfield 25, Jackpot 16
Richfield 25, Jackpot 14
Richfield 25, Jackpot 17
Richfield: Fallon O'Barr 10 kills, Shelby Jones 10 kills