Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday Results
SOCCER
Boys
Canyon Ridge 5, Columbia 1
CR goals: Nathan Packer, Andres Valdez, Emmanuel Baltazar, TJ Brewer, Braiden DeLaCruz
Buhl 7, Declo 1 Buhl goals: Leslie Fetterly, Carlos Arroyo (2), Manuel Garcia, Alexis Alonso Arizmendi, 12 Edgar Sanchez (2)
Preston 1, Burley 0
Bliss 1, Kimberly 0
Wendell 3, Sun Valley Community School 2
Gooding 7, Filer 4
Girls Kimberly 3, Bliss 0
Kimberly goals: Ellie Stastny, Kaycee Hufstetler, Abby Johnson. Assists: Ava Harper, Alli Stastny
Buhl 11, Declo 0
Buhl goals: Jorgia Leavens (2), Rachel Guzman (2), Kyndelynn Loos, Izzy Greenwood, Miranda Beltran, Abi Ingram, Zosia Bloch, Valentina Gomez, and Laurinda Aldrich. Assists by Liesl Kimball (3), Zofia Bloch (2), Abi Ingram, Miranda Beltran and Kyndelynn Loos
Sun Valley Community School 3, Wendell 0
SVCS goals: Maya Lightner, Mia Hansmeyer, own goal. Assist: Anabel Viesturs
Filer 4, Gooding 0
FOOTBALL
Canyon Ridge 30, Columbia 21
Kimberly 34, Fruitland 27
VOLLEYBALL Murtaugh 3, Mackay 1
Mackay 25, Murtaugh 22
Murtaugh 25, Mackay 14
Murtaugh 25, Mackay 16
Murtaugh 25, Mackay 19