Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday Results

SOCCER

Boys

Canyon Ridge 5, Columbia 1

CR goals: Nathan Packer, Andres Valdez, Emmanuel Baltazar, TJ Brewer, Braiden DeLaCruz

Buhl 7, Declo 1 Buhl goals: Leslie Fetterly, Carlos Arroyo (2), Manuel Garcia, Alexis Alonso Arizmendi, 12 Edgar Sanchez (2)

Preston 1, Burley 0

Bliss 1, Kimberly 0

Wendell 3, Sun Valley Community School 2

Gooding 7, Filer 4

Girls Kimberly 3, Bliss 0

Kimberly goals: Ellie Stastny, Kaycee Hufstetler, Abby Johnson. Assists: Ava Harper, Alli Stastny

Buhl 11, Declo 0

Buhl goals: Jorgia Leavens (2), Rachel Guzman (2), Kyndelynn Loos, Izzy Greenwood, Miranda Beltran, Abi Ingram, Zosia Bloch, Valentina Gomez, and Laurinda Aldrich. Assists by Liesl Kimball (3), Zofia Bloch (2), Abi Ingram, Miranda Beltran and Kyndelynn Loos

Sun Valley Community School 3, Wendell 0

SVCS goals: Maya Lightner, Mia Hansmeyer, own goal. Assist: Anabel Viesturs

Filer 4, Gooding 0

FOOTBALL

Canyon Ridge 30, Columbia 21

Kimberly 34, Fruitland 27

VOLLEYBALL Murtaugh 3, Mackay 1

Mackay 25, Murtaugh 22

Murtaugh 25, Mackay 14

Murtaugh 25, Mackay 16

Murtaugh 25, Mackay 19

TIMES-NEWS

