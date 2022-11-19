Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday, Nov. 19 Results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kimberly 45, Jerome 39
Halftime Kimberly 24, Jerome 15
Kimberly: Emerson Heatwole 14 points, Kelsey Stanger 11 points, Mekell Wright 11
Jerome: Autumn Allen 12 points, Reagan Cook 10 points
Mountain Home 38, Buhl 29
Halftime Mountain Home 14, Buhl 5
Mountain Home: Madilynn Keener 22 points, Payton Blodgett 7 points, Jenna Jausoro 7 rebounds
Buhl: Aspen Eckert 8 points, Sydney Lewis 6 points, Liesl Kimball 6 points
Shoshone 44, Hagerman 9
People are also reading…
Halftime Shoshone 24, Hagerman 0
Hagerman: Ellie Whitmarsh 7 points
Shoshone: Neveah Kelly 10 points, Karlie Chapman 10 points
Century 36, Burley 22
Halftime Century 17, Burley 11
Burley: Taya Robinson 9 points
Glenns Ferry 59, Castleford 42
Halftime Glenns Ferry 25, Castleford 18
Castleford: Reata Severe 1 points
Glenns Ferry: Sahira Arevalo 19 points, Emily Juarez 10 points