Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday, Nov. 19 Results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 45, Jerome 39

Halftime Kimberly 24, Jerome 15

Kimberly: Emerson Heatwole 14 points, Kelsey Stanger 11  points, Mekell Wright 11

Jerome: Autumn Allen 12 points, Reagan Cook 10 points

Mountain Home 38, Buhl 29

Halftime Mountain Home 14, Buhl 5

Mountain Home: Madilynn Keener 22 points, Payton Blodgett 7 points, Jenna Jausoro 7 rebounds

Buhl: Aspen Eckert 8 points, Sydney Lewis 6 points, Liesl Kimball 6 points

Shoshone 44,  Hagerman 9

Halftime Shoshone 24, Hagerman 0

Hagerman: Ellie Whitmarsh 7 points

Shoshone: Neveah Kelly 10 points, Karlie Chapman 10 points

Century 36, Burley 22

Halftime Century 17, Burley 11

Burley: Taya Robinson 9 points

Glenns Ferry 59, Castleford 42

Halftime Glenns Ferry 25, Castleford 18

Castleford: Reata Severe 1 points

Glenns Ferry: Sahira Arevalo 19 points, Emily Juarez 10 points

