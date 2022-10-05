Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Wednesday, Oct. 5 Results
SOCCER
Boys
Wendell 11, Buhl 0
Wendell goals/assists: Santiago Hurtado 4 goals, 2 assists, Diego Torres 3 goals, 2 assists, Deavin Goedhart 2 goals, Michael Torres 1 goal, Elliot Thompson 1 goal, Brayan Ramirez 1 assist, Fernando Ibarra 3 assists, Omar Ibarra 2 assists
Sun Valley Community School 4, Gooding 0
SVCS goals: Jack Verhaeghe 3 goals, Henry Dolson
Kimberly 6, Filer 0
Bliss 6, Declo 0
Girls
Buhl 2, Wendell 1
Wendell goal/assist: Yoselin Acevedo 1 goal Assist by Aaliyah Orozco
Sun Valley Community School 7, Gooding 0
SVCS goals: Mia Hansmeyer 2 goals, Anabel Viesturs 2 goals, Keely Strine 1 goal, Gretel Huss 1 goal, Addie Parmenter 1 goal
Bliss 8, Declo 0
Kimberly 3, Filer 1
VOLLEYBALL
Gooding 3, Declo 0
Gooding 25, Declo 17
Gooding 28, Declo 26
Gooding 25, Declo 22
Gooding; Izzie Stockham 12 kills, 15 digs, 1 block, Makaya Boyer 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, Taylen Comstock 3 kills, 15 digs, 1 block
Declo: Ellie Erickson 12 kills, Jakobi Nebeker 2 aces, Sam Matthews 26 digs
Shoshone 3, Wendell 1
Shoshone 25, Wendell 23
Shoshone 25, Wendell 23
Wendell 25, Shoshone 21
Shoshone 25, Wendell 14
Shoshone: Melina Tellez 9 kills, Nevaeh Kelly 7 kills, 20 service points, Karlie Chapman 23 assists
Watersprings 3, Lighthouse Christian 0
Watersprings 25, Lighthouse Christian 12
Watersprings 25. Lighthouse Christian 21
Watersprings 25, Lighthouse Christian 19
Rockland 3, Castleford 0
Rockland 25, Castleford 16
Rockland 25, Castleford 11
Rockland 25, Castleford 15