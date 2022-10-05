 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Wednesday, Oct. 5 Results

SOCCER

Boys

Wendell 11, Buhl 0

Wendell goals/assists: Santiago Hurtado 4 goals, 2 assists, Diego Torres 3 goals, 2 assists, Deavin Goedhart 2 goals, Michael Torres 1 goal, Elliot Thompson 1 goal, Brayan Ramirez 1 assist, Fernando Ibarra 3 assists, Omar Ibarra 2 assists

Sun Valley Community School 4, Gooding 0

SVCS goals: Jack Verhaeghe 3 goals, Henry Dolson

Kimberly 6, Filer 0

Bliss 6, Declo 0

Girls

Buhl 2, Wendell 1

Wendell goal/assist: Yoselin Acevedo 1 goal Assist by Aaliyah Orozco

Sun Valley Community School 7, Gooding 0

SVCS goals: Mia  Hansmeyer 2 goals, Anabel Viesturs 2 goals, Keely Strine 1 goal, Gretel Huss 1 goal, Addie Parmenter 1 goal

Bliss 8, Declo 0

Kimberly 3, Filer 1

VOLLEYBALL

Gooding 3, Declo 0

Gooding 25, Declo 17

Gooding 28, Declo 26

Gooding 25, Declo 22

Gooding; Izzie Stockham 12 kills, 15 digs, 1 block, Makaya Boyer 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, Taylen Comstock 3 kills, 15 digs, 1 block

Declo: Ellie Erickson 12 kills, Jakobi Nebeker 2 aces, Sam Matthews 26 digs

Shoshone 3, Wendell 1

Shoshone 25, Wendell 23

Shoshone 25, Wendell 23

Wendell 25, Shoshone 21

Shoshone 25, Wendell 14

Shoshone: Melina Tellez 9 kills, Nevaeh Kelly 7 kills, 20 service points, Karlie Chapman 23 assists

Watersprings 3, Lighthouse Christian 0

Watersprings 25, Lighthouse Christian 12

Watersprings 25. Lighthouse Christian 21

Watersprings 25, Lighthouse Christian 19

Rockland 3, Castleford 0

Rockland 25, Castleford 16

Rockland 25, Castleford 11

Rockland 25, Castleford 15

