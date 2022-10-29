Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday, Oct. 29 Results
VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENTKimberly Bulldogs—3A State Volleyball Champions and Rec’d the 3A Sportsmanship Award
Murtaugh Red Devils—3rd Place 1AD1 State Volleyball and Rec’d the 1AD1 Sportsmanship Award
Oakley Hornets—4th Place 1AD1 State Volleyball
3A State Tournament
@Hillcrest HS, Idaho Falls
#1 Kimberly 3, #2 Fruitland 0 State Champions
Undefeated season 2022. Won the State SPORTMANSHIP AWARD
Kimberly 25, Fruitland 17
Kimberly 25, Fruitland 18
Kimberly 25, Fruitland 16
Kimberly: Eliza Anderson 10 kills, Mallory Kelsey 9 kills, Kelsy Stanger 14 kills, Hope Ward 4 kills, 4 blocks, Macy Dille 5 kills, Jessie Perron 21 digs, 12 service points, Ani Bruning 7 service points
#1 Kimberly 3, #2 Fruitland 2 Semi-final
Fruitland 26, Kimberly 24
Kimberly 25, Fruitland 22
Kimberly 25, Fruitland 21
Fruitland 25, Kimberly 23
Kimberly 15, Fruitland 7
1AD1 State Tournament
@Madison HS, Rexburg
#2 Genesee 3, #3 Murtaugh 2 Third Place
Genesee 25, Murtaugh 20
Murtaugh 25, Genesee 20
Murtaugh 25, Genesee 20
Genesee 25, Murtaugh 16
Genesee 16, Murtaugh 14
#1 Troy 3, #3 Murtaugh 2 Semi-final
Troy 25, Murtaugh 18
Murtaugh 25, Troy 23
Murtaugh 25, Troy 23
Troy 25, Murtaugh 15
Troy 15, Murtaugh 13
#2 Genesee 3, #4 Oakley 0 4th Place
Genesee 25, Oakley 23
Genesee 25, Oakley 18
Genesee 25, Oakley 20
Lacee Power 28 assists, Addie Mitton 13 kills, Falon Bedke 7 kills, Julia Magana 8 blocks
FOOTBALL PLAY-OFFS3A Football Tournament #3 Bonners Ferry 21, #14 Wood River 7
#8 South Fremont 48, #9 Kimberly 14
1AD1 Football Tournament
#7 Raft River 54, #10 Clearwater Valley 22
1AD2 Football Tournament
Castleford 56, Clark Fork 0