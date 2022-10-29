 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday, Oct. 29 Results

VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENTKimberly Bulldogs—3A State Volleyball Champions and Rec’d the 3A Sportsmanship Award

Murtaugh Red Devils—3rd Place 1AD1 State Volleyball and Rec’d the 1AD1 Sportsmanship Award

Oakley Hornets—4th Place 1AD1 State Volleyball

3A State Tournament

@Hillcrest HS, Idaho Falls

#1 Kimberly 3, #2 Fruitland 0 State Champions

Undefeated season 2022. Won the State SPORTMANSHIP AWARD

Kimberly 25, Fruitland 17

Kimberly 25, Fruitland 18

Kimberly 25, Fruitland 16

Kimberly: Eliza Anderson 10 kills, Mallory Kelsey 9 kills, Kelsy Stanger 14 kills, Hope Ward 4 kills, 4 blocks, Macy Dille 5 kills, Jessie Perron 21 digs, 12 service points, Ani Bruning 7 service points

#1 Kimberly 3, #2 Fruitland 2 Semi-final

Fruitland 26, Kimberly 24

Kimberly 25, Fruitland 22

Kimberly 25, Fruitland 21

Fruitland 25, Kimberly 23

Kimberly 15, Fruitland 7

1AD1 State Tournament

@Madison HS, Rexburg

#2 Genesee 3, #3 Murtaugh 2 Third Place

Genesee 25, Murtaugh 20

Murtaugh 25, Genesee 20

Murtaugh 25, Genesee 20

Genesee 25, Murtaugh 16

Genesee 16, Murtaugh 14

#1 Troy 3, #3 Murtaugh 2 Semi-final

Troy 25, Murtaugh 18

Murtaugh 25, Troy 23

Murtaugh 25, Troy 23

Troy 25, Murtaugh 15

Troy 15, Murtaugh 13

#2 Genesee 3, #4 Oakley 0 4th Place

Genesee 25, Oakley 23

Genesee 25, Oakley 18

Genesee 25, Oakley 20

Lacee Power 28 assists, Addie Mitton 13 kills, Falon Bedke 7 kills, Julia Magana 8 blocks

FOOTBALL PLAY-OFFS3A Football Tournament #3 Bonners Ferry 21, #14 Wood River 7

#8 South Fremont 48, #9 Kimberly 14

1AD1 Football Tournament

#7 Raft River 54, #10 Clearwater Valley 22

1AD2 Football Tournament

Castleford 56, Clark Fork 0

