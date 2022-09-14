Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Results

wednesday’s Results

SOCCER

Boys

Sun Valley Community School 3, Buhl 0 Kimberly 4, Gooding 0

Declo 4, Filer 2

Wendell 3, Bliss 0

Wendell goals: Santiago Hurtado (1 goal), Fernando Ibarra (2 goals). Assists: Elliot Thompson (1 assist), Omar Ibarra (1 assist), Caesar Muralles (1 assist).

Girls Filer 5, Declo 0

Kimberly 9, Gooding 0

Sun Valley Community School 3, Buhl 1

SVCS goals: Mia Hansmeyer (2 goals), Josie Sarchett (1 goal)

Wendell 4, Bliss 0

Wendell goals: Yoselin Acevedo (4 goals)

VOLLEYBALL Twin Falls 3, Minico 0

Twin Falls 25, Minico 17

Twin Falls 25, Minico 17

Twin Falls 25, Minico 16

Rockland 3, Richfield 0

Rockland 25, Richfield 16

Rockland 25, Richfield 11

Rockland 27, Richfield 25

Oakley 3, Grace 1

Grace 25, Oakley 23

Oakley 25, Grace 11

Oakley 25, Grace 22

Oakley 25, Grace 17

Oakley: Falon Bedke 7 kills, Addie Mitton 7 kills, 23 digs, Kylan Jones 5 aces

TRI – Buhl, Burley @Canyon Ridge

Burley 2, Buhl 1

Burley 25, Buhl 15

Buhl 25, Burley 23

Burley 15, Buhl 9

Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 0

Canyon Ridge 25, Burley 12

Canyon Ridge 25, Burley 16

Canyon Ridge 25, Burley 21

Canyon Ridge 2, Buhl 0

Canyon Ridge 25, Buhl 13

Canyon Ridge 25, Buhl 20

Thursday’s schedule

FOOTBALL Idaho City @Hagerman

SOCCER Boys

Burley @Canyon Ridge

Jerome @Wood River

Minico @Twin Falls Soccer Complex

Girls

Canyon Ridge @Burley

Wood River @Jerome

Minico @Twin Falls Soccer Complex

VOLLEYBALL

Twin Falls @ Minico

Dietrich @Mackay

Filer @Kimberly

Hansen @Lighthouse Christian

Oakley @Glenns Ferry

Wood River @Jerome

Shoshone @Carey

Valley @Murtaugh

American Falls @Gooding

Castleford @Raft River

Sun Valley Community School @Declo

CSI Athletics

VOLLEYBALL CSI Results From

Starr Corporation Invite Sept. 8-10TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho beat 20th-ranked Monroe College 16-25, 25-20, 25-17, 26-24 Thursday in the Starr Corporation Invite. CSI fell to #7 Miami-Dade College 29-27, 25-15, 25-20 and #3 New Mexico Military 25-18, 25-20-25-14 Friday in the Starr Corporation Invite. CSI beat Western Wyoming 25-17, 26-24, 25-18 before falling to #12 Missouri West Plains 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 on Saturday of the Starr Corporation Invite.

The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team travels to Baytown, Texas for the Lee College Invitational this weekend. The Golden Eagles take on Wharton County JC Friday at 9 a.m. MST and Navarro College at 1:30 p.m. MST. On Saturday, CSI plays Panola College at 11 a.m. MST and Lee College at 3:30 p.m. MST.

The games will be broadcast if CSI plays on the main floor but have not yet provided a link. CSI will send the link out via text updates once available.

To sign up for text updates, send the word CSI to the phone number 83200. Then follow the directions to sign up.

RODEO CSI Women win opening rodeo; Men finish secondRODEO CEDAR CITY, Utah -The College of Southern Idaho Women’s Rodeo claimed top honors Sept. 9-10 at the Southern Utah University Rodeo with 350 points, while the CSI Men took second with 510 points.

Shelby Higgins and Katie Ayres both placed in the all-around with Higgins in third and Ayres in seventh.

Higgins finished fifth in Team Roping and second in Barrel Racing while Ayres was fifth in Goat Tying and fifth in Barrel Racing. Raegan Steed also earned points for the Golden Eagles, finishing sixth in Breakaway Roping as did Charlie Swan who paired with Higgins in Team Roping for fifth.

For the men, Wes Shaw placed fifth in the All-Around race. He was sixth in Bareback Riding and fourth in Tie Down Roping.

Winning Bareback Riding was Darien Johnson. In a CSI dominated event, Tyson Hirschi took second, Sage Allen placed third, Brent Applegarth was fourth and Coy Montgomery finished in seventh.

Hank Whitaker placed second in Saddle Bronc for CSI and Dane Haas took second in Steer Wrestling with Braedyn White in fourth.

CSI Men’s and Women’s Rodeo travel to Pocatello for the Idaho State University Rodeo Friday and Saturday.