Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Thursday, Oct. 27 Results

FOOTBALL PLAY-OFFS

1AD1 Football Tournament

Lighthouse Christian 34, Murtaugh 26

1AD2 Football Tournament

 Dietrich 54, Horseshoe Bend 20

TIMES-NEWS

