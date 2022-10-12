 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: results

Wednesday, Oct. 12 Results

SOCCER

High Desert 3A District Tournament

Wendell Trojans - Boys District Champions

Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats -  Girls District Champions - 14th Consecutive Title - 18-0-1

Boys

#1 Wendell 3, #3 Kimberly 2  - Championship Game - Winner to State - District Champion #1 Seed

Wendell goals/assists: Jhovani Moncado 1 goal, Diego Torres 1 goal, Eduardo Nieves 1 goal, Santiago Hurtado 2 assists

#4 Bliss 4, #2  Sun Valley Community School 3 (SVCS eliminated)

Girls

#1 Sun Valley Community School 2, #2 Buhl 1 OT  Championship Game -Winner to State - District Champion #1 Seed

SVCS Goals: Ruby Crist, Mia Hansmeyer

Buhl goal: Zosia Bloch

#3 Kimberly 3, Wendell 0  (Wendell eliminated)

Kimberly goal/assists: Ellie Stastny 2 goals, Ava Harper 1 goal. Assists Lydia Johns 2 assists. Shut out by Kimberly goal keeper Abby Johnson.

VOLLEYBALL

Richfield 3, Sun Valley Community School 1

Richfield 25, Sun Valley Community School 16

Richfield 25, Sun Valley Community School 17

Sun Valley Community School 25, Richfield 23

Richfield 26, Sun Valley Community School 24

Richfield: Kasey Hendren 11 kills, 2 blocks, Fallon O'Barr 11 kills, 6 aces, 21 rec'd passes, Madalyn Long 12 digs

Gooding 3, Buhl 0

Gooding 25, Buhl 13

Gooding 25, Buhl 18

Gooding 25, Buhl 20

Gooding: Izzie Stockham 17 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks, Audrey Schilder 7 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs, Greta Lethlean 5 kills, 11 digs

Declo 3, Wendell 0

Declo 25, Wendell 15

Declo 25, Wendell 22

Declo 25, Wendell 10

Declo: Ellie Erickson 10 kills, Katelynn Kohl 4 aces

TIMES-NEWS

