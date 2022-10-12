Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: results

Wednesday, Oct. 12 Results
SOCCER
High Desert 3A District Tournament
Wendell Trojans - Boys District Champions
Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats - Girls District Champions - 14th Consecutive Title - 18-0-1
Boys
#1 Wendell 3, #3 Kimberly 2 - Championship Game - Winner to State - District Champion #1 Seed
Wendell goals/assists: Jhovani Moncado 1 goal, Diego Torres 1 goal, Eduardo Nieves 1 goal, Santiago Hurtado 2 assists
#4 Bliss 4, #2 Sun Valley Community School 3 (SVCS eliminated)
Girls
#1 Sun Valley Community School 2, #2 Buhl 1 OT Championship Game -Winner to State - District Champion #1 Seed
SVCS Goals: Ruby Crist, Mia Hansmeyer
Buhl goal: Zosia Bloch
#3 Kimberly 3, Wendell 0 (Wendell eliminated)
Kimberly goal/assists: Ellie Stastny 2 goals, Ava Harper 1 goal. Assists Lydia Johns 2 assists. Shut out by Kimberly goal keeper Abby Johnson.
VOLLEYBALL
Richfield 3, Sun Valley Community School 1
Richfield 25, Sun Valley Community School 16
Richfield 25, Sun Valley Community School 17
Sun Valley Community School 25, Richfield 23
Richfield 26, Sun Valley Community School 24
Richfield: Kasey Hendren 11 kills, 2 blocks, Fallon O'Barr 11 kills, 6 aces, 21 rec'd passes, Madalyn Long 12 digs
Gooding 3, Buhl 0
Gooding 25, Buhl 13
Gooding 25, Buhl 18
Gooding 25, Buhl 20
Gooding: Izzie Stockham 17 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks, Audrey Schilder 7 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs, Greta Lethlean 5 kills, 11 digs
Declo 3, Wendell 0
Declo 25, Wendell 15
Declo 25, Wendell 22
Declo 25, Wendell 10
Declo: Ellie Erickson 10 kills, Katelynn Kohl 4 aces