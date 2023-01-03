 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Agropur
alert top story
MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

  • 0

Tuesday's Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canyon Ridge 51, Jerome 41

Carey 60, Camas County 52

Halftime Carey 25, Camas County 24

Carey: Carson Perkes 22 points and 17 rebounds

Dietrich 73, Glenns Ferry 40

Halftime Dietrich 36, Glenns Ferry 21

Glenns Ferry: Emmett Martin 16 points and 9 rebounds

Dietrich: Cody Power 24 points and 8 rebounds, Brody Torgerson 17 points and 15 rebounds, Layne Dilworth 14 points

Century 74, Burley 42

People are also reading…

Halftime Century 39, Burley 23

Burley: Stockton Sheets 19 points

Century: Panttaja 30 points

Wood River 53, Kimberly 49

Halftime Wood River 25, Kimberly 23

Kimberly: Jakob Cummins 15 points

Preston 65, Twin Falls 55

Halftime Preston 31, Twin Falls 23

Twin Falls: Logan Pittard 20 points, Will Preucil 15 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carey 49, Camas County 16

Halftime Carey 33, Camas County 11

Carey: Jane Parke 14 points, Berenice Vargas 10 points, Shayli Smith 9 points

Dietrich 57, Glenns Ferry 41

Halftime Dietrich 23, Glenns Ferry 18

Glenns Ferry: Paige Dickson 9 points, Jazmin Arevalo 9 points

Dietrich: Saige Hubert 13 points, Hailey Astle 5 rebounds

Grace 37, Oakley 27

Halftime Oakley 21, Grace 17

Oakley: Falon Bedke 9 points

Grace: Sydnee Smith 13

Wendell 57, Valley 38

Halftime Wendell 31, Valley 21

Valley; Lexi Huettig 10 points

Wendell: Ainsley Clark 12 points

Firth 46, Declo 43

Halftime Declo 20, Firth 16

Declo: Brynn Silcock 11 points, Lilly Mallory 10 points

Buhl 27, Wood River 12

Halftime Buhl 10, Wood River 8

Buhl: Meghan Montgomery 7 points, Sydney Lewis 6 points, Macey Vulgamore 6 points

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News