Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Tuesday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canyon Ridge 51, Jerome 41
Carey 60, Camas County 52
Halftime Carey 25, Camas County 24
Carey: Carson Perkes 22 points and 17 rebounds
Dietrich 73, Glenns Ferry 40
Halftime Dietrich 36, Glenns Ferry 21
Glenns Ferry: Emmett Martin 16 points and 9 rebounds
Dietrich: Cody Power 24 points and 8 rebounds, Brody Torgerson 17 points and 15 rebounds, Layne Dilworth 14 points
Century 74, Burley 42
Halftime Century 39, Burley 23
Burley: Stockton Sheets 19 points
Century: Panttaja 30 points
Wood River 53, Kimberly 49
Halftime Wood River 25, Kimberly 23
Kimberly: Jakob Cummins 15 points
Preston 65, Twin Falls 55
Halftime Preston 31, Twin Falls 23
Twin Falls: Logan Pittard 20 points, Will Preucil 15 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carey 49, Camas County 16
Halftime Carey 33, Camas County 11
Carey: Jane Parke 14 points, Berenice Vargas 10 points, Shayli Smith 9 points
Dietrich 57, Glenns Ferry 41
Halftime Dietrich 23, Glenns Ferry 18
Glenns Ferry: Paige Dickson 9 points, Jazmin Arevalo 9 points
Dietrich: Saige Hubert 13 points, Hailey Astle 5 rebounds
Grace 37, Oakley 27
Halftime Oakley 21, Grace 17
Oakley: Falon Bedke 9 points
Grace: Sydnee Smith 13
Wendell 57, Valley 38
Halftime Wendell 31, Valley 21
Valley; Lexi Huettig 10 points
Wendell: Ainsley Clark 12 points
Firth 46, Declo 43
Halftime Declo 20, Firth 16
Declo: Brynn Silcock 11 points, Lilly Mallory 10 points
Buhl 27, Wood River 12
Halftime Buhl 10, Wood River 8
Buhl: Meghan Montgomery 7 points, Sydney Lewis 6 points, Macey Vulgamore 6 points