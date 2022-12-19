Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Monday Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canyon Ridge @Tarkanian Tournament, Bishop Garman HS, Las Vegas
Canyon Ridge vs San Marcos, CA, 9 p.m. (Late game start - final score in Tuesday results)
Richfield 59, Carey 57
Halftime Richfield 30, Carey 21
Carey: Carson Perkes 27 points, Preston Wood 10 points
Richfield: Clay Kent 21 points and 11 rebounds, Luke Dalton 15 points, Jamen Fuchs 9 points
Gooding 56, Shoshone 20
halftime Gooding 27, Shoshone 12
Gooding: Bryce Patterson 16 points, Eli Esterbrook 11 points, Chase Patterson 10 points, Kimball Anhder 10 points
Shoshone: Diego Rubalcava 8 points
Victory Charter 67, Glenns Ferry 32
Halftime Victory Charter 40, Glenns Ferry 19
Glenns Ferry: Emmett Martin 12 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lighthouse Christian @Hansen (Cancelled Rescheduled 1/21)
Carey 43, Richfield 40 (OT)
End Regulation Carey 39, Richfield 39
Carey: Berenice Vargas 16 points, Shayli Smith 11 points
Richfield: Kasey Hendren 16 points, Bella Race 9 points
Buhl 39, Valley 34
Halftime Valley 20, Buhl 17
Buhl: Meghan Montgomery 13 points, Justine Payne 9 points
Valley: Lexi Huettig 12 points
Declo 65, Wendell 44
Halftime Declo 27, Wendell 24
Declo: Aspen Peterson 17 points, Lilly Mallory 25 points
Wendell: Madi Myers 22 points