 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Agropur
alert top story
MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

  • 0

Monday Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canyon Ridge @Tarkanian Tournament, Bishop Garman HS, Las Vegas

Canyon Ridge vs San Marcos, CA, 9 p.m. (Late game start - final score in Tuesday results)

Richfield 59, Carey 57

Halftime Richfield 30, Carey 21

Carey: Carson Perkes 27 points, Preston Wood 10 points

Richfield: Clay Kent 21 points and 11 rebounds, Luke Dalton 15 points, Jamen Fuchs 9 points

Gooding 56, Shoshone 20

halftime Gooding 27, Shoshone 12

Gooding: Bryce Patterson 16 points, Eli Esterbrook 11 points, Chase Patterson 10 points, Kimball Anhder 10 points

People are also reading…

Shoshone: Diego Rubalcava 8 points

Victory Charter 67, Glenns Ferry 32

Halftime Victory Charter 40, Glenns Ferry 19

Glenns Ferry: Emmett Martin 12 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lighthouse Christian @Hansen (Cancelled Rescheduled 1/21)

Carey 43, Richfield 40 (OT)

End Regulation Carey 39, Richfield 39

Carey: Berenice Vargas 16 points, Shayli Smith 11 points

Richfield: Kasey Hendren 16 points, Bella Race 9 points

Buhl 39, Valley 34

Halftime Valley 20, Buhl 17

Buhl: Meghan Montgomery 13 points, Justine Payne 9 points

Valley: Lexi Huettig 12 points

Declo 65, Wendell 44

Halftime Declo 27, Wendell 24

Declo: Aspen Peterson 17 points, Lilly Mallory 25 points

Wendell: Madi Myers 22 points

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News