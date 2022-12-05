 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

  • 0

Monday, Dec. 5, Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Camas County @Oakley Cancelled

Sun Valley Community School 47, Twin Fall Christian Academy 41

Sun Valley Community School: Beckett Gates 16 points, Marley Sapiro 10 points

Twin Fall Christian Academy: Nolan Fenderson 13 points

Lighthouse Christian 58, Shoshone 13

Lighthouse Christian: Micah Denny 16 points

Shoshone: Jason Regalado 7 points

Castleford; 68, Hagerman 36

Hagerman: Ky Kendal 14 points

Castleford: Ethan Roland 15 points, Cache Keetch 14 points

Minico 45, Kuna 39

Minico: Brevin Trenkle 21 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, JT Garza 10 points, 5 rebounds

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Twin Fall Christian Academy 28, Sun Valley Community School 25 JV  OT

SVCS: Maeve Bailey 12 points

BOWLING

Baker Kickoff, Snake River Bowl

Boys

1st Twin Falls 8 wins 0 losses 1257 Total pins
2nd Minico 7 wins 1 loss 12954 total pins
3rd Declo 4/3 1090 total pins
4th Burley 4/3 1034 total Pins
5th Canyon Ridge 4/3 1033 total Pins
6th North Valley Academy 2/5 937 Total Pins
7th Jerome 1/7 672 Total Pins
8th Wendell 0/7 674 total Pins
 
Girls
1st Burley 7/0 1009 Total Pins
2nd Declo 5/2 829 total Pins
3rd Twin Falls 5/2 752 total Pins
4th North Valley Academy 4/3 781 total Pins
5th Kimberly 4/3 711 Total Pins
6th Canyon Ridge 2/5 569 total Pins
7th Wendell 1/6 518 total Pins
8th Jerome 0/7 559 Total Pins
