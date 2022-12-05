Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Monday, Dec. 5, Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Camas County @Oakley Cancelled
Sun Valley Community School 47, Twin Fall Christian Academy 41
Sun Valley Community School: Beckett Gates 16 points, Marley Sapiro 10 points
Twin Fall Christian Academy: Nolan Fenderson 13 points
Lighthouse Christian 58, Shoshone 13
Lighthouse Christian: Micah Denny 16 points
Shoshone: Jason Regalado 7 points
Castleford; 68, Hagerman 36
Hagerman: Ky Kendal 14 points
Castleford: Ethan Roland 15 points, Cache Keetch 14 points
Minico 45, Kuna 39
Minico: Brevin Trenkle 21 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, JT Garza 10 points, 5 rebounds
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Twin Fall Christian Academy 28, Sun Valley Community School 25 JV OT
SVCS: Maeve Bailey 12 points
BOWLING
Baker Kickoff, Snake River Bowl
Boys