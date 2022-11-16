Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Thursday, Nov. 17 Results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenns Ferry 30, Camas County 20
Halftime Glenns Ferry 8, Camas County 7
Camas County: Breanna Ashmead 11 points
Glenns Ferry: Sahira Arevalo 12 points
Dietrich 49, Castleford 17
Halftime Dietrich 25, Castleford 6
Castleford: Marilia Cabrito 4 points, Katie Brackett 4 points
Dietrich: Abby Hendricks 12 points, Ellie Hoskisson 10 points
Preston 51, Burley 46
Halftime Preston 32, Burley 24
Burley: Hailey Chapa 13 points, Lorien Schulthies 9 points
Raft River 64, Valley 29
Halftime Raft River 39, Valley 17
Raft River: Ryan Udy 15 points, Jessi Knudsen 12 points, Sadee Knudsen 10 points
Valley: Lexi Huettig 10 points
Kimberly 48, Wood River 13
Halftime Kimberly 27, Wood River 6
Kimberly: Mekell Wright 13 points, Kelsey Stanger 12 points
Shoshone 36, Wendell 30
Halftime Wendell 16, Shoshone 13
Shoshone: Melina Tellez 9 points
Wendell: Tanli LeMoyne 11 points
Mountain Home 35, Caldwell 33
Halftime Mountain Home 15, Caldwell 12
Mountain Home: Madi Keener 26 points
Canyon Ridge 37, Buhl 28
Halftime Canyon Ridge 20, Buhl 10
Canyon Ridge: Lilly Teske 12 points
Jerome 46, Filer 43
Halftime Jerome 26, Filer 22
Filer: Josalyn Bailey 17 points, Alli Bishop 10 points
Jerome: Emma Allen 16 points, Reagan Cook 10 points
Carey 54, Hagerman 4
Halftime Carey 39, Hagerman 2
Carey: Jane Parke 10, Rylie Quillin 11 points
Bishop Kelly 48, Twin Falls 36
Halftime Bishop Kelly 21, Twin Falls 11