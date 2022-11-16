 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Thursday, Nov. 17 Results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenns Ferry 30, Camas County 20

Halftime Glenns Ferry 8, Camas County 7

Camas County: Breanna Ashmead 11 points

Glenns Ferry: Sahira Arevalo 12 points

Dietrich 49, Castleford 17

Halftime Dietrich 25, Castleford 6

Castleford: Marilia Cabrito 4 points, Katie Brackett 4 points

Dietrich: Abby Hendricks 12 points, Ellie Hoskisson 10 points

Preston 51, Burley 46

Halftime Preston 32, Burley 24

Burley: Hailey Chapa 13 points, Lorien Schulthies 9 points

Raft River 64, Valley 29

Halftime Raft River 39, Valley 17

Raft River: Ryan Udy 15 points, Jessi Knudsen 12 points, Sadee Knudsen 10 points

Valley: Lexi Huettig 10 points

Kimberly 48, Wood River 13

Halftime Kimberly 27, Wood River 6

Kimberly: Mekell Wright 13 points, Kelsey Stanger 12 points

Shoshone 36, Wendell 30

Halftime Wendell 16, Shoshone 13

Shoshone: Melina Tellez 9 points

Wendell: Tanli LeMoyne 11 points

Mountain Home 35, Caldwell 33

Halftime Mountain Home 15, Caldwell 12

Mountain Home: Madi Keener 26 points

Canyon Ridge 37, Buhl 28

Halftime Canyon Ridge 20, Buhl 10

Canyon Ridge: Lilly Teske 12 points

Jerome 46, Filer 43

Halftime Jerome 26, Filer 22

Filer: Josalyn Bailey 17 points, Alli Bishop 10 points

Jerome: Emma Allen 16 points, Reagan Cook 10 points

Carey 54, Hagerman 4

Halftime Carey 39, Hagerman 2

Carey: Jane Parke 10, Rylie Quillin 11 points

Bishop Kelly 48, Twin Falls 36

Halftime Bishop Kelly 21, Twin Falls 11

 

 

 

 

 

