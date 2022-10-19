 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Wednesday, Oct. 19 Results

VOLLEYBALL

Canyon Ridge Riverhawks 4A District Champions

Kimberly Bulldogs 3A District Champions

Declo Hornets 2A District Champions

Great Basin 4A District Tournament

#1 Canyon Ridge 3, #3 Wood River 0 - Winner 4A to State

Canyon Ridge 25, Wood River 23

Canyon Ridge 25, Wood River 23

Canyon Ridge 25, Wood River 13

#2 Twin Falls 3, #4 Burley 0 (Burley is eliminated)

Twin Falls 25, Burley 18

Twin Falls 25, Burley 11

Twin Falls 25, Burley 12

TF: Kadence Boyd 15 digs, 1 ace, Molly Hodge 12 digs, 3 aces, Kindal Holcomb 10 kills, Josie Preucil 21 assists, 2 aces

3A SCIC District Tournament @Kimberly

#1 Kimberly 3, #4 Buhl 0 - Winner to State 

Kimberly 25, Buhl 9

Kimberly 25, Buhl 8

Kimberly 25, Buhl 18

2A Canyon District Tournament @ Declo

#2 Sun Valley Community School 3, #3 Wendell 2 (Wendell is eliminated) 

Wendell 25, Sun Valley Community School 19

Sun Valley Community School 25, Wendell 17

Wendell 25, Sun Valley Community School 13

Sun Valley Community School 25, Wendell 21

Sun Valley Community School 15, Wendell 5

#1 Declo 3, #2 Sun Valley Community School 0 - Winner to State

Declo 25, Sun Valley Community School 18

Declo 25, Sun Valley Community School 17

Declo 25, Sun Valley Community School 12

Declo: Jakobi Nebeker 9 kills, Katelynn Koyle 7 aces

 

TIMES-NEWS

