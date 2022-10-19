Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Wednesday, Oct. 19 Results
VOLLEYBALL
Canyon Ridge Riverhawks 4A District Champions
Kimberly Bulldogs 3A District Champions
Declo Hornets 2A District Champions
Great Basin 4A District Tournament
#1 Canyon Ridge 3, #3 Wood River 0 - Winner 4A to State
Canyon Ridge 25, Wood River 23
Canyon Ridge 25, Wood River 23
Canyon Ridge 25, Wood River 13
#2 Twin Falls 3, #4 Burley 0 (Burley is eliminated)
People are also reading…
Twin Falls 25, Burley 18
Twin Falls 25, Burley 11
Twin Falls 25, Burley 12
TF: Kadence Boyd 15 digs, 1 ace, Molly Hodge 12 digs, 3 aces, Kindal Holcomb 10 kills, Josie Preucil 21 assists, 2 aces
3A SCIC District Tournament @Kimberly
#1 Kimberly 3, #4 Buhl 0 - Winner to State
Kimberly 25, Buhl 9
Kimberly 25, Buhl 8
Kimberly 25, Buhl 18
2A Canyon District Tournament @ Declo
#2 Sun Valley Community School 3, #3 Wendell 2 (Wendell is eliminated)
Wendell 25, Sun Valley Community School 19
Sun Valley Community School 25, Wendell 17
Wendell 25, Sun Valley Community School 13
Sun Valley Community School 25, Wendell 21
Sun Valley Community School 15, Wendell 5
#1 Declo 3, #2 Sun Valley Community School 0 - Winner to State
Declo 25, Sun Valley Community School 18
Declo 25, Sun Valley Community School 17
Declo 25, Sun Valley Community School 12
Declo: Jakobi Nebeker 9 kills, Katelynn Koyle 7 aces