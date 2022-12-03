 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday, Dec. 3, Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hagerman @Wells Tournament

Wendover, UT 58, Hagerman 52

Hagerman 32, Jackpot 23

Carey Holiday Tournament 

Carey 71, Salmon 43

Halftime Carey 43, Salmon 23

Carey: Carson Perkes 24 points, Conner Simpson 13 points, Cris Gamino 17

Salmon: Hesston Hoggan 17 points

Wood River 53, Rockland 46

Dietrich Holiday Tournament

Challis 36, North Gem 35

Victory Charter 68, Dietrich 64

Halftime Dietrich 39, Victory Charter 35

Dietrich: Layne Dilworth 25 points and 8 rebounds, Connor Perkins 20 points and 10 rebounds, Brody Torgerson 11 rebounds

Lighthouse Christian 64, Riverstone 33

Lighthouse Christian: Hayato Yamata 16 points, Micah Denny 16 points, Jack DeJong 10 points, Aiden Finney 12 rebounds

Riverstone: Jason Koval 16 points

Twin Falls 63, Union, UT 39

Halftime Twin Falls 33, Union 11

Twin Falls: Jared Mix 18 points, Will Preucil 10 points, Logan Pittard 10 points

Minico 45, Shelley 37

Minico: Dom Soto 10 points and 6 rebounds, Jayden Artiaga 8 points, Brevin Trenkle 8 points and 9 rebounds

Capital 70, Canyon Ridge 44

Canyon Ridge: Cooper Cartwright 13 points

Murtaugh 37, Notus 35

Murtaugh: Bryce Sanford 11 points, Chandler Jones 6 points, Chance Worthington 6 points, Oscar Aburto 6 points

Snake River 71, Filer 50

Halftime Snake River 35, Filer 26

Filer: Owen Grant 28 points

Kimberly 55, Homedale 39

Kimberly: Kasen Hammond 18 points, Broden Anthony 15 points

Camas County 78, Hansen 51

Halftime Camas County 39, Hansen 23

Camas County: Troy Smith 22 points and 5 rebounds, Trevor Tews 5 rebounds, 

Hansen: Salvador Camarillo 13 points

Liberty Charter 54, Raft River 39 

Halftime Liberty Charter 22, Raft River 21

Raft River: Tanner Tracy 12 points, Kuy Heaton 10 points

Glenns Ferry 55, Wilder 33

Halftime Glenns Ferry 22, Wilder 19

Valley 58, Butte County 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hagerman @Wells Tournament

Wendover, UT 51, Hagerman 9

Hagerman 33, Jackpot 27

Hagerman: Sage Nelson 8 points, Danica Knapp 6 points, Brooklyn DeVries 6 points

Carey Holiday Tournament

Salmon 40, Wood River 38

Rockland 40, Carey 28

Halftime Rockland 19, Carey 11                                                                                                                                                                                    Carey: Berenice Vargas 14 points

Rockland: Taylor Wilson 18 points

Lighthouse Christian 40, Riverstone 9

Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 13 points, Bele Rogers 12 points, Payton Thornquest 8 points

Hansen 40, Camas County 18

Halftime Hansen 22, Camas County 4

Hansen: Jes Gomez 14 points

Camas County: Bre Ashmead 9 points

Murtaugh 67, Notus 40

Murtaugh: Courtney Jensen 14 points, Giselle Gil 11 points, Bryleigh Widmier 10 points

Jerome 50, Ridgevue 36

Jerome: Katie Larsen 15 points

Bishop Kelly 56, Twin Falls 20

Halftime Bishop Kelly 34, Twin Falls 9

Twin Falls: Skylar Westburg 10 points

Grace 32, Oakley 28

Halftime Oakley 14, Grace 8

Oakley: Bentley Cranney 13 points, Falon Bedke 6 points

Grace: Walker 14 points, Sydnee Smith 12 points

Raft River 53, Liberty Charter 35

Halftime Raft River 37, Liberty Charter 10

Raft River: Reagan Jones 14 points, Logan Jones 14 points

Kimberly 53, Declo 37

Halftime Kimberly 29, Declo 17

Declo: Ellie Erickson 12 points

Kimberly: Mekell Wright 18 points and nine rebounds, Kelsy Stanger 10 points and 10 rebounds, Macy Dille 10 points

Canyon Ridge 29, Emmett 23

Canyon Ridge: Berkley Dille 9 points

Glenns Ferry 53, Wilder 28

Halftime Glenns Ferry 25, Wilder 11

