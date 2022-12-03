Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday, Dec. 3, Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hagerman @Wells Tournament
Wendover, UT 58, Hagerman 52
Hagerman 32, Jackpot 23
Carey Holiday Tournament
Carey 71, Salmon 43
Halftime Carey 43, Salmon 23
Carey: Carson Perkes 24 points, Conner Simpson 13 points, Cris Gamino 17
Salmon: Hesston Hoggan 17 points
Wood River 53, Rockland 46
Dietrich Holiday Tournament
People are also reading…
Challis 36, North Gem 35
Victory Charter 68, Dietrich 64
Halftime Dietrich 39, Victory Charter 35
Dietrich: Layne Dilworth 25 points and 8 rebounds, Connor Perkins 20 points and 10 rebounds, Brody Torgerson 11 rebounds
Lighthouse Christian 64, Riverstone 33
Lighthouse Christian: Hayato Yamata 16 points, Micah Denny 16 points, Jack DeJong 10 points, Aiden Finney 12 rebounds
Riverstone: Jason Koval 16 points
Twin Falls 63, Union, UT 39
Halftime Twin Falls 33, Union 11
Twin Falls: Jared Mix 18 points, Will Preucil 10 points, Logan Pittard 10 points
Minico 45, Shelley 37
Minico: Dom Soto 10 points and 6 rebounds, Jayden Artiaga 8 points, Brevin Trenkle 8 points and 9 rebounds
Capital 70, Canyon Ridge 44
Canyon Ridge: Cooper Cartwright 13 points
Murtaugh 37, Notus 35
Murtaugh: Bryce Sanford 11 points, Chandler Jones 6 points, Chance Worthington 6 points, Oscar Aburto 6 points
Snake River 71, Filer 50
Halftime Snake River 35, Filer 26
Filer: Owen Grant 28 points
Kimberly 55, Homedale 39
Kimberly: Kasen Hammond 18 points, Broden Anthony 15 points
Camas County 78, Hansen 51
Halftime Camas County 39, Hansen 23
Camas County: Troy Smith 22 points and 5 rebounds, Trevor Tews 5 rebounds,
Hansen: Salvador Camarillo 13 points
Liberty Charter 54, Raft River 39
Halftime Liberty Charter 22, Raft River 21
Raft River: Tanner Tracy 12 points, Kuy Heaton 10 points
Glenns Ferry 55, Wilder 33
Halftime Glenns Ferry 22, Wilder 19
Valley 58, Butte County 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hagerman @Wells Tournament
Wendover, UT 51, Hagerman 9
Hagerman 33, Jackpot 27
Hagerman: Sage Nelson 8 points, Danica Knapp 6 points, Brooklyn DeVries 6 points
Carey Holiday Tournament
Salmon 40, Wood River 38
Rockland 40, Carey 28
Halftime Rockland 19, Carey 11 Carey: Berenice Vargas 14 points
Rockland: Taylor Wilson 18 points
Lighthouse Christian 40, Riverstone 9
Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 13 points, Bele Rogers 12 points, Payton Thornquest 8 points
Hansen 40, Camas County 18
Halftime Hansen 22, Camas County 4
Hansen: Jes Gomez 14 points
Camas County: Bre Ashmead 9 points
Murtaugh 67, Notus 40
Murtaugh: Courtney Jensen 14 points, Giselle Gil 11 points, Bryleigh Widmier 10 points
Jerome 50, Ridgevue 36
Jerome: Katie Larsen 15 points
Bishop Kelly 56, Twin Falls 20
Halftime Bishop Kelly 34, Twin Falls 9
Twin Falls: Skylar Westburg 10 points
Grace 32, Oakley 28
Halftime Oakley 14, Grace 8
Oakley: Bentley Cranney 13 points, Falon Bedke 6 points
Grace: Walker 14 points, Sydnee Smith 12 points
Raft River 53, Liberty Charter 35
Halftime Raft River 37, Liberty Charter 10
Raft River: Reagan Jones 14 points, Logan Jones 14 points
Kimberly 53, Declo 37
Halftime Kimberly 29, Declo 17
Declo: Ellie Erickson 12 points
Kimberly: Mekell Wright 18 points and nine rebounds, Kelsy Stanger 10 points and 10 rebounds, Macy Dille 10 points
Canyon Ridge 29, Emmett 23
Canyon Ridge: Berkley Dille 9 points
Glenns Ferry 53, Wilder 28
Halftime Glenns Ferry 25, Wilder 11