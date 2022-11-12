 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday’s Results

FOOTBALL

SEMIFINALS 1AD2 Football Tournament Kendrick 38, Castleford 8 Halftime Kendrick 32, Castleford 8 GIRLS BASKETBALL Highland 64, Minico 60 OT Halftime Minico 30, Highland 26 Minico: CJ Latta 18 points, Haylee Stroud 10 Highland: Kaylen Hay 16 points Murtaugh 65, Hansen 22 Halftime: Murtaugh 30, Hansen 6 Murtaugh: Ady Stanger 14 points, Giselle Gill 12 points Hansen: Jasmine Gomez 11 points Burley 54, Century 52

Halftime: Century 25, Burley 17

Burley: Sydney Sheets 14 points, Hailey Chapa 8 points, Lorien Schulthies 8 points, Christina Cook 8 points

