Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Filer 70, American Falls 56
Halftime Filer 32, American Falls 24
Lighthouse Christian 73, Wells 19
Halftime Lighthouse Christian 39, Wells 10
Wells: Rhen Edwards 8 points
Lighthouse Christian: Micah Denny 22 points, Kai DeMoor 11 points
Murtaugh 62, Wilder 26
Halftime Murtaugh 35, Wilder 16
Raft River 66, Dietrich 58 (OT)
Halftime Dietrich 35, Raft River 25
People are also reading…
Raft River: Kole Spencer 17 points
Dietrich: Brody Torgerson 17 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Twin Falls 47, Burley 35
Burley: Hailey Chapa 10 points
Twin Falls: Jaycee Jensen 13 points
Lighthouse Christian 49, Wells 19
Halftime Lighthouse Christian 25, Wells 6
Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 21 points, Bele Rogers 14 points
Canyon Ridge 56, Emmett 39
Halftime Canyon Ridge 27, Emmett 23
Canyon Ridge: Lily Teske 16 point, Berkley Dille 13 points
Shoshone 47, Glenns Ferry 34
Halftime Glenns Ferry 21, Shoshone 19
Glenns Ferry: Maddie Spriggs 13 points, Shaira Arevalo 9 points
Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 17 points and 8 rebounds, Melina Tellez 8 points, Natalie Klucken 7 points and 7 rebounds
Murtaugh 55, Wilder 23
Halftime Murtaugh 38, Wilder 9
Wilder: Kimberly Avias 12 points
Murtaugh: Bryleigh Widmier 12 points, Adysyn Stanger 10 points
Shelley 71, Minico 51
Halftime Shelley 27, Minico 25
Minico: CJ Latta 28 points, Jentree Bott 14 points
Shelley: Brinley Cannon 27 points, Mia Williams 14 points, Kaylee Packer 11 points
Raft River 48, Richfield 41
Halftime Raft River 25, Richfield 16
Richfield: Kasey Hendren 11 points, Shelby Jones 11 points
Raft River: Logan Jones 15 points, Reagan Jones 14 points
Mountain Home 57, Vallivue 13
Halftime Mountain Home 40, Vallivue 3
Mountain Home: Madi Keener 25 points, Julia Gilbert 11 points, Jenna Jausoro 6 rebounds
Valley 54, Wendell 48
Halftime Valley 22, Wendell 17
Wendell: Madi Myers 14 points
Valley: Lexi Huettig 16 points, Joanie Lewis 16 points
Filer 40, Preston 37
Halftime Filer 18, Preston 14
Filer: Josalyn Bailey 8 points, Alli Bishop 8 points
Friday's Results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Challis 32, Hagerman 16