MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

  • 0

Saturday's Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Filer 70, American Falls 56

Halftime Filer 32, American Falls 24

Lighthouse Christian 73, Wells 19

Halftime Lighthouse Christian 39, Wells 10

Wells: Rhen Edwards 8 points

Lighthouse Christian: Micah Denny 22 points, Kai DeMoor 11 points

Murtaugh 62, Wilder 26

Halftime Murtaugh 35, Wilder 16

Raft River 66, Dietrich 58 (OT)

Halftime Dietrich 35, Raft River 25

Raft River: Kole Spencer 17 points

Dietrich: Brody Torgerson 17 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Twin Falls 47, Burley 35

Burley: Hailey Chapa 10 points

Twin Falls: Jaycee Jensen 13 points

Lighthouse Christian 49, Wells 19

Halftime Lighthouse Christian 25, Wells 6

Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 21 points, Bele Rogers 14 points

Canyon Ridge 56, Emmett 39

Halftime Canyon Ridge 27, Emmett 23

Canyon Ridge: Lily Teske 16 point, Berkley Dille 13 points

Shoshone 47, Glenns Ferry 34

Halftime Glenns Ferry 21, Shoshone 19

Glenns Ferry: Maddie Spriggs 13 points, Shaira Arevalo 9 points

Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 17 points and 8 rebounds, Melina Tellez 8 points, Natalie Klucken 7 points and 7 rebounds

Murtaugh 55, Wilder 23

Halftime Murtaugh 38, Wilder 9

Wilder: Kimberly Avias 12 points

Murtaugh: Bryleigh Widmier 12 points, Adysyn Stanger 10 points

Shelley 71, Minico 51

Halftime Shelley 27, Minico 25

Minico: CJ Latta 28 points, Jentree Bott 14 points

Shelley: Brinley Cannon 27 points, Mia Williams 14 points, Kaylee Packer 11 points

Raft River 48, Richfield 41

Halftime Raft River 25, Richfield 16

Richfield: Kasey Hendren 11 points, Shelby Jones 11 points

Raft River: Logan Jones 15 points, Reagan Jones 14 points

Mountain Home 57, Vallivue 13

Halftime Mountain Home 40, Vallivue 3

Mountain Home: Madi Keener 25 points, Julia Gilbert 11 points, Jenna Jausoro 6 rebounds

Valley 54, Wendell 48

Halftime Valley 22, Wendell 17

Wendell: Madi Myers 14 points

Valley: Lexi Huettig 16 points, Joanie Lewis 16 points

Filer 40, Preston 37

Halftime Filer 18, Preston 14

Filer: Josalyn Bailey 8 points, Alli Bishop 8 points

Friday's Results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Challis 32, Hagerman 16

