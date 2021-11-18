Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Oakley wins state football title

Thursday, Nov. 18 results

Football State Championship

1ADI State Football: Oakley Defends Title For the 2021 1ADI State Championship

Oakley 42, Raft River 14

POCATELLO — So what would a 1ADI championship game be without a rematch between friends living only about 30 miles apart?? And especially a match coming at Holt Arena in the battle for the 2021 Milk Bowl Champion title? A little history regarding Raft River and Oakley: The Trojans defeated the Hornets 22-16 in the last regular-season game, putting the target on their backs, making them No. 1. Oakley came into the playoffs as No. 5 but worked their way up to No. 2. The Hornets defeated the Trojans in last year’s state championship and would certainly love a repeat of the title. For Raft River, the last state title came in 2016.

With 8:13 in the first quarter, Oakley senior quarterback Payton Beck scored on a 47-yard touchdown run giving the Hornets the 6-0 lead as PAT, the only score of the quarter. The Trojans got on the board early in the second quarter at 10:19 on a 5-yard pass from junior Tate Whitaker to senior Seth Tracy. PAT was good on a pass from Whitaker to senior Lad Hansen, 8-6. A 53-yard pass from Beck to sophomore Bry Severe gave the Hornets back the lead at 12-8 lead with the missed PAT. Hornets scored again with 46 seconds remaining in the half on a Beck to senior Dace Jones on a third and goal from the six-yard line and were successful on the PAT, Beck to sophomore Ethan Toribau giving Oakley the 20-8 halftime lead. On the first turnover of the game at 8:19, the Oakley defense put six points up on a 45-yard fumble recovery run back by senior Hayden Hunter. With the good PAT, a pass from Beck to junior Houston Bingham, the Hornets moved the score to 28-8. Following an Oakley interception by Beck, the Hornets scored on a 33-yard run by Bingham at 4:32 extending the score to 34-8. At the start of the fourth quarter, Raft River scored its first points of the second half on a 1-yard run by junior Kole Spencer but the PAT was missed and the Trojans still trailed, 34-14. Beck completed a 13-yard toss to senior Briggs Sagers for a touchdown at 8:53 followed by a PAT run in by Beck for the 42-14 Hornets lead and the final score.

Girls Basketball

Murtaugh 55, Hansen 28

HANSEN — The Red Devils picked up a road win over the Huskies. Addie Stoker and Ashley Stanger each had 10 points for Murtaugh. For Hansen, Ryleigh Ferguson scored nine points and Jesica Gomez had seven. Hansen hosts Valley on Saturday and Murtaugh hosts Castleford on Monday.

Burley 57, Pocatello 27

POCATELLO — The Bobcats won on the road with the win over the Thunder. Amari Whiting led Burley with 31 points, Lynzey Searle followed with 15 and Sydney Searle had six. Burley (3-0) hosts Canyon Ridge Tuesday.

Dietrich 68, Gooding 55

DIETRICH — The Blue Devils defeated the visiting Senators behind 18 points by Hailey Astle and 13 by Saige Hubert. Layla Von Berndt had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. For the Senators, Izzie Stockham had 11. Gooding hosts Ridgevue on Friday and Dietrich hosts Richfield on Tuesday.

Kimberly 70, Wood River 38

HAILEY — Shelby Moller, Reece Garey and McKell Wright each had 14 points for Kimberly in the win over Wood River. Sidney Wilson had 112 and Olivia Adams added 10 for the Wolverines. Kimberly is at Jerome on Saturday and Wood River hosts Mountain Home on Tuesday, 11/30.

Mountain Home 58, Caldwell 19

MOUNTAIN HOME – Mountain Home defeated the Cougars after leading 35-10 at the half. Mountain Home hosts Buhl on Saturday.

Shoshone 42, Wendell 33

WENDELL — The Indians held the 21-16 lead at the half in the win over the Trojans. Karlie Chapman scored 20 points include 3 3-pointers for Shoshone and Ella Zacarias led Wendell with 18. Wendell hosts Oakley on Monday and Shoshone hosts Carey on Tuesday.

Canyon Ridge 48, Buhl 17

BUHL — The Riverhawks were up 25-8 at the half in the win over Buhl. Canyon Ridge was led by Jordan Roberts with 22 points and Lily Teske had 10 points. For the Indians, Trivnity Tvrdy, Macey Vulgamore and Meghan Montgomery each had four points. Canyon Ridge is at Emmett and Buhl is at Mountain Home on Saturday.

Highland 35, Twin Falls 30

Filer 62, Jerome 38

Wednesday, Nov. 17 results

Girls basketball

Richfield 32, Camas County 16

RICHFIELD — Richfield was led by Maddyson Jones with 11 points and Madalyn Long had nine in the Tigers win over the Mushers. Ashly Botz led Camas County with 11 points. Richfield (2-1) next game is at Rimrock and Camas County is at Glenns Ferry on Friday.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 results

Raft River 55, Declo 53

MALTA — The Trojans defeated the Hornets behind 15 points by junior Caroline Schumann and freshman Ryan Udy. Declo senior Macie Larson led the Hornets with 13 points. Declo is at American Falls and Raft River is at Valley on Friday.

Friday, Nov. 19 Schedule

Football State Championship

5A State Football

Rigby vs Highland @ Holt Arena, Pocatello 8:15 p.m.

4A State Football

Sandpoint vs Skyline @ Kibbie Dome, Moscow 7 p.m. PT

3A State Football

Sugar-Salem vs Weiser @ Holt Arena, Pocatello 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Richfield @ Rimrock 6 p.m.

Camas County @ Glenns Ferry 6 p.m.

Declo @ American Falls 7:30 p.m.

Ridgevue @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Raft River @ Valley 7:30 p.m.

