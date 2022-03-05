Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Kimberly takes state championship

Saturday, March 5 Results

Boys State Basketball

4A @ Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian

Middleton 61, Jerome 52: No. 4 Middleton Vikings claimed the 4A third-place trophy over No. 3 Jerome Tigers. Jerome led 14-11 after one quarter, 26-24 at the half and 38-35 after three. Middleton took over the game in the final quarter scoring 26 points and Jerome with 15. For the game, Middleton shot 66 per cent from the floor and Jerome finished at 33 per cent. The Tigers only had four players posting points with Mikey Lloyd leading with 20 points, Gavin Capps followed with 17, Scott Cook had eight and Schuyler Mower with seven. Talmage Stucki led the Vikings with 14 points, Micah Mendiola added 12, and Michael Day had 10.

3A @ Meridian High School, Meridian

Kimberly 40, McCall-Donnelly 22 3A State Champions: No. 5 Kimberly is the 2022 3A State Champions after beating No. 2 McCall-Donnelly at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Kimberly led 20-15 at the half and outscored the Vandals 20-7 in the second half. Gatlin Bair led the Bulldog offense with 12 points and also had 11 rebounds and Ethan Okelberry added eight. Jaxon Bair was the leader for the Bulldogs defense holding the Vandals top player, DJ Green to only seven points. (Green scored 30 points on Friday against Snake River and 15 in the Thursday game with Sugar-Salem) Alex Johnson led McCall-Donnelly with 10 points.

1ADI @ Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Rimrock 51, Oakley 38: No. 5 Oakley was beaten by No. 6 Rimrock for the 1ADI Consolation title. The Raiders held the halftime lead at 22-7 and Oakley outscored Rimrock 31-29 in the second half. Isaac Cranney had a team high 11 points for the Hornets and Payton Beck added nine points with seven rebounds. The Raiders were led by Gus Black with 15 points, Ronaldo Gomez followed with 11 and Aden Aquiso pulled down 14 boards.

1ADII @ Caldwell High School, Caldwell

Rockland 53, Camas County 51: No. 3 Rockland defeated No. 1 Camas County for the 1ADII State Championship. The Mushers held the 19-17 edge at the half and the Bulldogs won the second half 36-32. Breken Clarke finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds for the double double and Emmett Palan tossed in 11 for the Mushers. Brigham Permann led Rockland with 22 points and Teague Matthew added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Council 63, Carey 55: Carson Perkes scored 27 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the No. 2 Carey loss to No. 5 Council in the 1ADII Third Place game. The Lumberjacks held the 32-27 halftime lead and took the 44-42 lead into the final quarter. Council put up 19 points in the final quarter and Carey had 13. The Lumberjacks were led in scoring by Porter McLinn with 19 points, Thatcher McLinn followed with 17, Wyatt Vining had 11 and Josh Gipe with 10. This was the 17th straight year that the Carey Panthers qualified for the state tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0