Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Idaho State 4A Swimming Championships

2022 Idaho State 4A Varsity Championships

November 4th & 5th Boise-Meridian West YMCA

Twin Falls High School Men placed 3rd overall with 133 pts

Twin Falls High School Women placed 4th overall with 117 pts

Bruin swimmers that qualified to go to state A.J. Schnitzeler, Adian Stallones, Bailey King, Carson Reis, Clara Doetsch, Daphne Keller, Elijah Shepherd, Emily and Henry Wright, Hank Halverson, Jack Carney, Julia Miller, Kaleb Young, Krya Emberlin, Lily Cluff, Lucas Pulleiro, Noah Thompson. Morea Taitai.

Girls 200 medley relay 4th overall

Boys 200 medley relay 2nd overall

Julia Miller 2nd in 200 free

AJ Schnitzeler 3rd 200 free

Carson Reis 2nd 200 Individual Medley

Henry Wright 7th 50 free

NoahThompson 10th 50 free

AJ Schnitzeler 2nd 100 fly

Daphne Keller 8th 100 free

Henry Wright 7th 100 free

Julia Miller 4th 500 free

Girls 200 free relay 5th overall

Boys 200 free relay 7th overall

Lily Cluff 5th in 100 backstroke

Carson Reis 1st in 100 breaststroke

Girls 400 free relay 3rd overall

Boys 400 free relay 4th overall

Girls received the academic award

Congratulations to Cree Milliron from Burley for finishing 4th in the 100 backstroke. Cree is the only qualifier for state for the Bobcats.