Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Idaho State 4A Swimming Championships

2022 Idaho State 4A Varsity Championships
November 4th & 5th Boise-Meridian West YMCA
Twin Falls High School Men placed 3rd overall with 133 pts
Twin Falls High School Women placed 4th overall with 117 pts
Bruin swimmers that qualified to go to state A.J. Schnitzeler, Adian Stallones, Bailey King, Carson Reis, Clara Doetsch, Daphne Keller, Elijah Shepherd, Emily and Henry Wright, Hank Halverson, Jack Carney, Julia Miller, Kaleb Young, Krya Emberlin, Lily Cluff, Lucas Pulleiro, Noah Thompson. Morea Taitai.
Girls 200 medley relay 4th overall
Boys 200 medley relay 2nd overall
Julia Miller 2nd in 200 free
AJ Schnitzeler 3rd 200 free
Carson Reis 2nd 200 Individual Medley
Henry Wright 7th 50 free
NoahThompson 10th 50 free
AJ Schnitzeler 2nd 100 fly
Daphne Keller 8th 100 free
Henry Wright 7th 100 free
Julia Miller 4th 500 free
Girls 200 free relay 5th overall
Boys 200 free relay 7th overall
Lily Cluff 5th in 100 backstroke
Carson Reis 1st in 100 breaststroke
Girls 400 free relay 3rd overall
Boys 400 free relay 4th overall
Girls received the academic award
Congratulations to Cree Milliron from Burley for finishing 4th in the 100 backstroke. Cree is the only qualifier for state for the Bobcats.