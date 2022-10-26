 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: HS Poll

State HS Media Poll

Final

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (11) 9-0 55 1

2. Rocky Mountain 8-1 44 2

3. Rigby 7-2 24 4

4. Highland 6-3 21 5

5. Eagle 6-3 15 3

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 5, Nampa 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (11) 9-0 55 1

2. Minico 8-1 42 2

t-3. Sandpoint 4-3 25 3

t-3. Skyline 6-3 25 4

5. Emmett 7-2 8 —

Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 5, Lakeland 4, Blackfoot 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 8-0 52 1

2. Homedale (3) 8-1 47 2

3. Weiser 8-1 33 3

4. Bonners Ferry 8-0 17 4

5. Buhl 8-1 15 5

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bear Lake (9) 7-1 53 1

2. West Side (2) 7-1 46 2

3. Melba 8-1 28 3

4. Firth 6-2 19 5

5. Aberdeen 5-3 11 4

Others receiving votes: North Fremont 4, Kellogg 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 7-1 55 1

2. Kamiah 8-1 35 3

3. Grace 7-1 32 5

4. Carey 6-2 17 —

5. Butte County 5-2 16 2

Others receiving votes: Nouts 7, Raft River 2, Clearwater Valley 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (11) 9-0 55 1

2. Dietrich 8-0 44 2

3. Castleford 7-1 31 3

4. Council 7-2 19 4

5. Mullan 8-2 7 —

Others receiving votes: Camas County 5, Garden Valley 4.

Voters: Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal; Eric Moon, KIFI; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

TIMES-NEWS

