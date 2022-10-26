Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: HS Poll

State HS Media Poll
Final
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (11) 9-0 55 1
2. Rocky Mountain 8-1 44 2
3. Rigby 7-2 24 4
4. Highland 6-3 21 5
5. Eagle 6-3 15 3
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 5, Nampa 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (11) 9-0 55 1
2. Minico 8-1 42 2
t-3. Sandpoint 4-3 25 3
t-3. Skyline 6-3 25 4
5. Emmett 7-2 8 —
Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 5, Lakeland 4, Blackfoot 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 8-0 52 1
2. Homedale (3) 8-1 47 2
3. Weiser 8-1 33 3
4. Bonners Ferry 8-0 17 4
5. Buhl 8-1 15 5
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bear Lake (9) 7-1 53 1
2. West Side (2) 7-1 46 2
3. Melba 8-1 28 3
4. Firth 6-2 19 5
5. Aberdeen 5-3 11 4
Others receiving votes: North Fremont 4, Kellogg 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 7-1 55 1
2. Kamiah 8-1 35 3
3. Grace 7-1 32 5
4. Carey 6-2 17 —
5. Butte County 5-2 16 2
Others receiving votes: Nouts 7, Raft River 2, Clearwater Valley 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (11) 9-0 55 1
2. Dietrich 8-0 44 2
3. Castleford 7-1 31 3
4. Council 7-2 19 4
5. Mullan 8-2 7 —
Others receiving votes: Camas County 5, Garden Valley 4.
Voters: Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal; Eric Moon, KIFI; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman