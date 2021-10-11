Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Great Basin 7 District Tournament

Monday, Oct. 11

JEROME – No. 4 Jerome fell to No. 5 Mountain Home in the loser out game of the Great Basin 7 District Tournament. The Tigers will travel to Wood River on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a loser out game. The Tigers were led by freshman Eva Figueroa recording a hat trick with freshman Hailey Eresman and junior Macey Gunderson each with an assist.