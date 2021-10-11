Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Great Basin 7 District Tournament

Monday, Oct. 11
Girls Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Mountain Home 3, Jerome 0
JEROME – No. 4 Jerome fell to No. 5 Mountain Home in the loser out game of the Great Basin 7 District Tournament. The Tigers will travel to Wood River on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a loser out game. The Tigers were led by freshman Eva Figueroa recording a hat trick with freshman Hailey Eresman and junior Macey Gunderson each with an assist.
Boys Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Wood River 5, Burley 0
TWIN FALLS - No. 4 Wood River eliminated No. 6 Burley from the Great Basin 7 District Tournament at Sunway Soccer Complex in the loser out game. Wolverine senior Herron Barriga had two goals and junior Luca DelaTorre, senior Fernando Reyes and senior Gary Hayes added single goals. Wood River will play at No. 2 Twin Falls on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12 Schedule
Girls Soccer
High Desert District Tournament
Game 5 –#1 Kimberly hosts # 4 Buhl 4 p.m.
Game 6 – #2 Sun Valley Community School hosts #3 Wendell 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
High Desert District Tournament
Game 5 – #1 Sun Valley Community School hosts #5 Filer 4 p.m.
Game 6 – #2 Buhl hosts #6 Kimberly 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Twin Falls @ Wood River 5 p.m.
Burley @ Wood River 7:15 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @ Jerome 7 p.m.
Mountain Home @ Minico 7 p.m.
Gooding @Buhl 7 p.m.
Camas County @ Hagerman 7 p.m.
Castleford @Richfield 7 p.m.
Carey @ Sun Valley Community School 6 p.m.
Kimberly @Declo 7 p.m.
Dietrich @Hansen 7 p.m.
Raft River @Murtaugh 7 p.m.
Wendell @Valley 7 p.m.
Shoshone @ Glenns Ferry 7 p.m.
Oakley @ Lighthouse Christian 7 p.m.
Cross Country