Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls state basketball tournament

Friday, Feb. 18 Results

Girls State Basketball Tournament

4A @ Mountain View High School, Meridian, Ford Idaho Center

Burley 49, Preston 36: MERIDIAN — With the semi-final win over the Preston Indians, the No. 2 Burley Bobcats are headed to the Championship Game of the 4A State Tournament where they will face No. 4 Skyline at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center. The Indians took the 10-9 lead after the first quarter and the Bobcats, behind 15 points by Amari Whiting grabbed the halftime lead at 23-17. At the end of the third, Burley led 31-26 and never relinquished the lead in the final quarter. The largest lead came for Burley with five minutes remaining at 11 points, 37-26 until the final score. Whiting finished with 29 points, seven rebounds and eight steals and Lynzey Searle had six. Hailey Meek led Preston with 11 points.

Bishop Kelly 53, Mountain Home 41: MERIDIAN — The Vikings led after the first quarter 14-11, 32-18 at the half and still were ahead 43-34 after three quarters in eliminating the Tigers from the 4A state tournament. Emily Harper and Madi Keener each finished with 12 points, Harper had 11 rebounds and Sadie Drake with 10 for Mountain Home. Caroline Knothe led the Vikings with 11 points.

3A @ Eagle High School, Eagle

Weiser 54, Filer 48: EAGLE — After taking the 16-10 lead after the first quarter and 27-23 at the half, the Wildcats were outscored in the second half 31-21 by the Wolverines and were eliminated from the 3A State Tournament. Lexi Monson finished with 21 points and McKynlee Jacobs followed with 16 points and eight rebounds. Tobie Noyer had 18 points and Brady Reed with 10 for Weiser.

2A @ Kuna High School, Kuna

Ririe 55, Declo 31: KUNA — The Bulldogs led the Hornets at the half, 29-13 and 43-16 after three quarters. Ririe added 26 points in the second half and Declo had 18 with only two in the third quarter as the Hornets were eliminated from the 2A State Tournament. Lilly Mallory led Declo with 19 points and Kadance Spencer had nine rebounds. Breyer Newman with 15 points and Skylee Coles had 10 for the Bulldogs.

1ADII @ Nampa High School, Nampa

Council 46, Richfield 33: NAMPA — No. 3 Richfield won’t be playing for the championship of the 1AII state title after losing to No. 2 Council in the semi-finals but can still take a trophy home for third place with a win over No. 5 Deary on Saturday at noon. The Tigers trailed the Lumberjacks at the half 25-20 and 31-25 after three quarters in the hard-fought matchup. Kasey Hendren, Tori Truman, and Shelby Jones each finished with eight points for Richfield. Hendren also had five assists and seven steals and Truman pulled down six boards. For the Lumberjacks, Sydney Nichols ended with a game high 16 points and Isabelle Eppich had 10.

Kendrick 46, Carey 35: NAMPA — Kendrick eliminated Carey from the 1ADII state tournament. The Panthers and Tigers were tied 7-7 after the first quarter and 20-20 at the half but Kendrick outscored Carey 26-15 in the second half. Shayli Smith scored 14 points to lead the Panthers and Jane Parke followed with nine. Erin Morgan led all players with 19 points for Kendrick.

1ADI @ Columbia High School, Nampa

Oakley 43, Liberty Charter 23: NAMPA — The Hornets held the 25-14 lead after the first half over the Patriots and 40-15 into the fourth quarter in the Oakley win. Addie Mitton led the Hornets with 12 points. Ainsley Johnson led the Patriots with 16 points. With the win, Oakley moves into the consolation final against No. 6 Notus at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Lapwai 75, Raft River 29: NAMPA — The Wildcats jumped out to 20-9 after the first quarter and were still up 39-15 at the half. Lapwai kept on the offensive pressure throughout the entire game in beating the Trojans in the semi-finals. Caroline Schumann finished with a double-double for her second straight game finishing with 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Trojans. Jordyn McCormach-Marks finished with a game high 20 points, Sayq'is Greene added 13 and Grace Sobotta had 10 for Lapwai. No. 4 Raft River will play No. 2 Butte County for third place at @noon Saturday.

Saturday, Feb. 19 Schedule

Girls State Basketball Tournament

4A @ Mountain View High School

No. 2 Burley vs No. 4 Skyline @ 6 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center Championship Game

1ADII @ Nampa High School, Nampa

No. 3 Richfield vs No. 5 Deary @ noon Third Place Game

1ADI @ Columbia High School, Nampa

No. 4 Raft River vs No. 2 Butte County @ noon Third Place Game

No. 5 Oakley vs No. 6 Notus @ 10 a.m. Consolation Final

