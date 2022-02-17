Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls state basketball tournament

Thursday, Feb. 17 results

Boys Basketball

4A District

Jerome 45, Mountain Home 36: JEROME — Jerome held the 9-6 lead after the first quarter, 18-11 at the half and 31-20 after three quarters in the home win over Mountain Home. Mikey Lloyd finished with a game-high 19 points and Gavin Capps added eight and Scott Cook had nine for Jerome. Brandon Bethel led Mountain Home with 13 points. With the victory, the Tigers advanced to the district championship hosting No. 2 Burley on Wednesday at 7 p.m. No. 4 Mountain Home hosts No. 6 Canyon Ridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m.in a loser-out game.

Canyon Ridge 52, Twin Falls 41: TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks eliminated the Bruins from the district tournament with the road win. Canyon Ridge was led by Aaron Seitz with 13 points, Sam Lupumba added 12 and Jarrett Huff had 11. For the Bruins, Will Preucil had 16 points. No. 6 Canyon Ridge travels to No. 4 Mountain Home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game.

Burley 63, Minico 41: BURLEY — Stockton Page had a team high 15 points and Stockton Sheets tossed in 13 in the Bobcats win over the Spartans. No. 2 Burley is at No. 1 Jerome on Wednesday @7 p.m. for the district championship. No. 3 Minico will host No. 4 Mountain Home/ No. 6 Canyon Ridge winner (game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

State Tournament First Round

4A @ Mountain View High School, Meridian Ford Idaho Center

Skyline 55, Mountain Home 47: MERIDIAN — The Tigers were down a single point to the Grizzlies, 11-10 after the first quarter and still trailed 26-23 at the half. Skyline held the 40-34 lead after three in the win at Mountain View High School over Mountain Home. Madi Keener led Mountain Home with 11 points and Sadie Drake recorded a double-double, 10 points and 11 boards. Shay Shippen had 23 points for Skyline to lead all players and Teresa Ledezma added 12. No. 5 Mountain Home vs Bishop Kelly on Friday in a loser-out game @5 p.m.

Burley 50, Middleton 39: MERIDIAN — Amari Whiting scored a hard-earned 35 points and pulled down 19 rebounds for Burley in the win over Middleton at Mountain View High School. The Bobcats took the 16-11 lead after the first quarter and 20-19 at the half and were still ahead after three quarters, 33-27. For the Vikings, Cassidy Fried and Payton Hymas each ended with 11 points. No. 2 Burley vs No. 3 Preston on Friday in Semi-finals at 2 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.

3A @ Eagle High School, Eagle

Sugar-Salem 59, Filer 35: EAGLE — The Wildcats trailed the Diggers 35-26 at the half and 45-31 after three. Sugar-Salem added 14 points in the fourth and Filer only four in the No. 1 Sugar-Salem win over No. Filer at Eagle High School. Lexi Monson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Kennedy Gillette led both teams with 16 points for the Diggers and Meg Fillmore had 12 and Katie Miller with 11. No. 8 Filer vs No. 4 Weiser on Friday in a loser-out game at noon.

2A @Kuna High School, Kuna

Grangeville 58, Declo 38: KUNA — After leading Grangeville 8-7 after the first quarter, the Hornets were outscored by Bulldogs 20-2 in the second quarter and trailed 27-10 at the half. After three quarters, Grangeville led 41-28 in the win. Kadance Spencer led the Hornets with 16 points. Camden Barger and Abby Frei had 12 points and Talia Brown had 10 for Grangeville. No. 8 Declo vs No. 5 Ririe on Friday in a loser-out game at noon.

1ADII @ Nampa High School, Nampa

Rockland 38, Carey 25: NAMPA — The Bulldogs led the Panthers 21-11 after one half and extended the lead to 32-13 at the start of the fourth in the Rockland win at Nampa High School. Jane Parke led Carey with eight points and five boards followed by Bernice Vargas with seven. Rockland was led by Taylie Boyer with 15 and Ember Farr had 13. No. 8 Carey vs No.4 Kendrick on Friday in a loser-out game at 5 p.m.

Richfield 44, Leadore 31: NAMPA — The Tigers took the 10-5 lead over the Mustangs after the first quarter and 22-18 at the half. At the start of the fourth, Richfield still had the advantage, 35-25 in the Tiger win at Nampa High School. Kasey Hendren and Shelby Jones each finished with nine points for Richfield. No. 3 Richfield vs No. 2 Council on Friday in semi-finals at 2 p.m.

1ADI @ Columbia High School, Nampa

Raft River 37, Oakley 24: NAMPA — Caroline Schumann finished with a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds and Ryan Udy followed with 11 points in the Trojans win over the Hornets. Oakley was led by Kylan Jones and Falon Bedke each with six points. The Trojans threw up a tough defense holding the Hornets to only six points in each of the first two quarters and held the 20-12 lead after the first half and 29-14 into the final quarter at Columbia High School. No, 4 Raft River vs No. 1 Lapwai on Friday @5 p.m. and No. 5 Oakley vs No. 8 Liberty Charter on Friday in a loser-out game at noon.

Friday, Feb. 18 Schedule

Girls State Basketball Tournament

5A @ Ford Idaho Center

4A @ Mountain View High School, Meridian

No. 5 Mountain Home vs Bishop Kelly loser-out game @ 5 p.m.

No. 2 Burley vs No. 3 Preston in semi-finals @ 2 p.m. Ford Idaho Center

3A @ Eagle High School

No. 8 Filer vs No. 4 Weiser loser-out game @ noon.

2A @Kuna High School

No. 8 Declo vs No. 5 Ririe loser-out game @ noon

1ADII @Nampa High School

No. 8 Carey vs No.4 Kendrick loser-out game @ 5 p.m.

No. 3 Richfield vs No. 2 Council in semi-finals @ 2 p.m.

1ADI @Columbia High School

No. 4 Raft River vs No. 1 Lapwai in semi-finals @ 5 p.m.

No. 5 Oakley vs No. 8 Liberty Charter loser-out game @ noon

Wrestling

District Wrestling @ Burley 10 a.m.

