Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls Basketball

Most of Wednesday’s Magic Valley prep sports events were canceled due to snow and road conditions. Most of Thursday’s games remained scheduled as of Wednesday but are subject to change. Confirm with individual schools before attending.
Wednesday’s Results
Girls Basketball
Murtaugh 79, Glenns Ferry 33: MURTAUGH — Bryleigh Widmier scored 23 points for Murtaugh, Adyson Stanger scored 13 points and Addie Stoker scored 11. For Glenns Ferry, Maddie Spriggs scored 11 points and Kyan Jackson scored 9.
Thursday’s Schedule
Bowling
North Valley Academy vs Burley/Declo/Minico @ Snake River 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Hansen @ Sun Valley Community School 6:30 p.m.
Filer @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.
Wendell @ Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.
Hansen @ Sun Valley Community School 7:30 p.m.
Camas County @ Castleford 7:30 p.m.
Carey @ Hagerman 7:30 p.m.
Burley @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Minico 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy @ Bliss 7:30 p.m.
Declo @ Soda 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Twin Falls Christian Academy @ Bliss 6 p.m.
Camas County @ Castleford 6 p.m.
Carey @ Hagerman 6 p.m.
Buhl @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.
Oakley @ Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.
Butte @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Declo, Gooding/Spring Creek @ Kimberly 3:30 p.m.
Jerome @ Capital Quad