Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls basketball

Friday, Nov. 19 results

Girls Basketball

Richfield 35, Rimrock 23: BRUNEAU — Richfield scored 20 points in the first half and held Rimrock to only seven but the Raiders outscored the Tigers 16-15 in the second half. Maddy Jones and Fallon O’Barr each had eight points for Richfield who travel to Dietrich on Tuesday.

American Falls 60, Declo 38: AMERICAN FALLS — The Hornets lost on the road to the Beavers. Declo was led by Kadance Spencer with 10 points followed by Kamden Peterson with nine. Declo is at Buhl on Tuesday.

Gooding 61, Ridgevue 47: GOODING — Gooding senior Alx Roe had 27 points in the Senators road win over the Warhawks. Gooding led Ridgevue 25-18 at the half and outscored the visitors 36-29 in the second half. Gooding is at Buhl on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Raft River 62, Valley 42: HAZELTON — The Trojans led the host Vikings 29-19 at halftime and extended the 10-point lead to 15 after three quarters, 44-29. Caroline Schumann and Ryan Udy both finished with 15 points for Raft River. For Valley, Alexia Huettig had 15 and Justyce Schilz followed with 10. Valley is at Hansen on Saturday and Raft River hosts Hansen on Monday.

Camas County 50, Glenns Ferry 34: GLENNS FERRY — Camas County senior Ashly Botz had 17 points with 16 coming in the first half and senior Leslie Staley added 16 in the Mushers road win over the Pilots. Maddie Spriggs and Kyan Jackson led Glenns Ferry with nine points. Glenns Ferry is at Valley on Monday and Camas County is at Twin Falls Christian Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

“The girls moved the ball well and played great defense,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz. “It was good to see the girls loosen up and have some fun.”

Thursday, Nov. 18 ResultsGirls Basketball

Mountain Home 58, Caldwell 19: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers defeated the Cougars after leading 35-10 at the half. Madi Keener, Emily Harper, and Cara Grindle each had 11 points and the leading scorer for Mountain Home was Sadie Drake with 11. Mountain Home hosts Buhl on Saturday.

Highland 35, Twin Falls 30: TWIN FALLS — Rylee Robbins had eight points and Halle Egbert followed with six in the Bruins physical game loss to the Rams. Twin Falls hosts Bishop Kelly on Saturday.

Castleford 55, Twin Falls Christian Academy 41: CASTLEFORD — The Wolves relied on a good shooting night to defeat the Warriors. Annie Novinger led TFCA with 19 points and Maddie Miller recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Castleford is at Murtaugh on Monday and TFCA is at Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.

Filer 62, Jerome 38

JEROME — The Wildcats led 43-23 at halftime in the road win over the Tigers. For Filer, Lexi Monson led all players with 21 points and Hazel Fischer added 10. Emma Ringling had a team high 11 points and Katie Lloyd had 10 for Jerome. Jerome will host Kimberly and Filer hosts Snake River on Saturday.

Kimberly 70, Wood River 38

HAILEY — Shelby Moller, Reece Garey and McKell Wright each had 14 points for Kimberly in the win over Wood River. Sidney Wilson had 11 points and Olivia Adams added 10 for the Wolverines. Kimberly is at Jerome on Saturday and Wood River hosts Mountain Home on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Saturday, Nov. 20 Schedule

Football State Championship

1ADII State Football

Carey vs Kendrick @ Kibbie Dome, Moscow 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kimberly @ Jerome 1 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Emmett 2 p.m.

Snake River @ Filer 4 p.m.

Valley @ Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Kelly@ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Buhl @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.

