Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls basketball

Tuesday, Nov. 16 Results

Girls Basketball

Oakley 29, Richfield 23

RICHFIELD — Oakley sophomore Kaymbri Beck had eight points and juniors Kylan Jones and Addie Mitton each had six points in the Hornet win over the Tigers. Richfield sophomore Kasey Hendren led all players with 11 points. Richfield hosts Camas County on Wednesday and Oakley hosts Carey on Friday.

Dietrich 43, Valley 29 HAZELTON — The visiting Blue Devils held the 28-11 lead at the half over the Vikings. For Dietrich, Hailey Astle had 16 points and Jenna Christiansen added 11. Valley was led by Lexi Huettig with 14 points and Justyve Schilz had 12 points. Dietrich host Gooding on Thursday and Valley hosts Raft River on Friday.

Burley 44, Century 29 BURLEY — The Bobcats were led by Amari Whiting with 27 points in the win over Century. Burley (2-0) is at Pocatello Thursday.

Twin Falls Christian Academy 36,

Hagerman 30TWIN FALLS — The Warriors relied on great defense to pull out the win over the Pirates. Senior Grace Bolyard led TFCA with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Annie Novinger had eight points and 10 rebounds and senior Sofia Villegas had seven points and eight rebounds. For Hagerman, junior Samantha Osborne had 14 points. Twin Falls Christian Academy is at Castleford and Hagerman hosts Oakley on Thursday.

Grace 61,

Murtaugh 44GRACE — The Red Devils trailed the Grizzles 33-23 at the half and Grace outscored Murtaugh 28-21 in the second half for the home win. Murtaugh is at Hansen on Thursday.

Twin Falls 66,

Ridgevue 22TWIN FALLS — The Bruins held the 57-15 lead after three quarters in the win over Ridgevue. Chowder Bailey led Twin Falls with 21 points and Rylee Robbins added 15. Twin Falls hosts Highland on Thursday.

Bishop Kelly 53, Jerome 21BOISE — The Tigers trailed the Knights 21-6 at the half and 41-15 after three quarters in the home loss. Jerome hosts Filer on Thursday.

Shoshone 35, Hansen 30 SHOSHONE — The host Indians got 23 points from Karlie Chapman and Ryleigh Ferguson had 14 for the Huskies in the Shoshone win. Shoshone is at Wendell and Hansen hosts Murtaugh on Thursday.

Gooding 60, Wendell 34GOODING — Gooding senior Alx Roe finished with 15 points, Fallon Millican had 18 and Izzie Stockham added 10 points in the Senators win. Anna Scott led Wendell with 14. Gooding is at Dietrich and Wendell hosts Shoshone on Thursday.

Snake River 55, Kimberly 43KIMBERLY — Kelsey Stanger, Reece Garey and Madison Smith each had eight points in the Kimberly win over Snake River. Kimberly is at Wood River on Thursday.

Buhl 49, Wood River 16BUHL — Buhl held the 26-10 lead the half in the Indians win over the Wolverines. Buhl was led in scoring by Meghan Montgomery with 17 followed by Trinity Tvrdy with 10. Olivia Adams had a team high five points for Wood River. Buhl hosts Canyon Ridge and Wood River hosts Kimberly on Thursday.

Carey 43, Lighthouse Christian 38 CAREY — Jane Parke led Carey with 24 points and Berenice Vargas chipped in nine in the Panthers win over the Lions. Jordan Wolverton had 13 points and Aleia Blakeslee had 15 points for Lighthouse Christian.

Capital 40, Mountain Home 35Raft River 55, Declo 52Minico 47, Caldwell 15Monday, Nov.15 Results

Girls Basketball

Camas County 43, Castleford 23FAIRFIELD — Camas County senior Ashly Botz led the Mushers with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in the win over Castleford. Senior Laura Thompson followed with 14 rebounds, five steals, five assists and seven points. Junior Bree Ashmead added eight points and six steals and senior Leslie Staley had six points. For the Wolves, Jordan Kennison and Taya De Kruyf each had six points.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 Schedule

Girls Basketball

Camas County @ Richfield 6 p.m.

Filer @ Cole Valley Christian 7:30 p.m.

Oakley @ Hagerman 7:30 p.m.

Castleford @ Rockland 7:30 p.m.

