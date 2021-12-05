Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls basketball, boys basketball

Saturday, Dec. 4 Results

Girls Basketball

Notus 56, Hansen 26

HANSEN - Cierra Pines scored a game high 26 points for the Notus Pirates in the win over the host Hansen Huskies. The Huskies high scorer was Ryleigh Ferguson with seven points. Hansen hosts Raft River on Monday.

Carey Holiday Tournament Results

Murtaugh 63, Mackay 35 Championship Game

CAREY – Murtaugh was led by Addison Stokes with 19 points and Bryleigh Widmier added 12 in the win over Mackay. Murtaugh hosts Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.

Valley 37, Carey 35

Boys Basketball

Carey Holiday Tournament Results

Carey 64, Valley 46 Championship Game

CAREY – Carsn Perkes led Carey with 25 points, Chase Bennion added 12 and Conner Simpson had 10 points in the win over Valley. Jesus Hernandez had 17 points for Valley. The Panthers held the 34-22 lead over the Vikings at the half. Valley is at Oakley on Wednesday and Carey (3-0) hosts Wendell on Thursday.

Murtaugh 51, Mackay 20

Dietrich Holiday Tournament

Victory Charter 59, Dietrich 51 Championship Game

DIETRICH – Cody Power scored 19 points for the Blue Devils in the loss to the Vipers. Noah Palomares led all players with 24 points for Victory Charter. Dietrich plays Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday at CSI @6:30 p.m.

Butte County 56, Oakley 53

Friday, Dec. 3 Results

Boys Basketball

Carey Holiday Tournament Results

Carey 45, Murtaugh 31

CAREY –Carsn Perkes scored a game-high 18 points and Chase Bennion added 12 in the Panthers win over the Red Devils in the Carey Holiday Tournament. JR Benitez led Murtaugh with 11 points. The Panthers held the 26-17 lead over the Red Devils.

Valley 61, Mackay 6

Dietrich Holiday Tournament Results

Victory Charter 45, Oakley 31

Dietrich 45, Butte County 53

Girls Basketball

Carey Holiday Tournament Results

Mackay 46, Valley 43,

Murtaugh 49, Carey 36

Monday, Dec. 6 Schedule

Bowling

Baker Kickoff @Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Gooding @Valley 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Twin Falls Christian Academy @Richfield 6 p.m.

Gooding @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Raft River @Hansen 7:30 p.m.

