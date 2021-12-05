Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls basketball, boys basketball

HANSEN - Cierra Pines scored a game high 26 points for the Notus Pirates in the win over the host Hansen Huskies. The Huskies high scorer was Ryleigh Ferguson with seven points. Hansen hosts Raft River on Monday.
Carey Holiday Tournament Results
Murtaugh 63, Mackay 35 Championship Game
CAREY – Murtaugh was led by Addison Stokes with 19 points and Bryleigh Widmier added 12 in the win over Mackay. Murtaugh hosts Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
CAREY – Carsn Perkes led Carey with 25 points, Chase Bennion added 12 and Conner Simpson had 10 points in the win over Valley. Jesus Hernandez had 17 points for Valley. The Panthers held the 34-22 lead over the Vikings at the half. Valley is at Oakley on Wednesday and Carey (3-0) hosts Wendell on Thursday.
Murtaugh 51, Mackay 20
Dietrich Holiday Tournament
Victory Charter 59, Dietrich 51 Championship Game
DIETRICH – Cody Power scored 19 points for the Blue Devils in the loss to the Vipers. Noah Palomares led all players with 24 points for Victory Charter. Dietrich plays Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday at CSI @6:30 p.m.
Butte County 56, Oakley 53
Friday, Dec. 3 Results
Boys Basketball
Carey Holiday Tournament Results
Carey 45, Murtaugh 31
CAREY –Carsn Perkes scored a game-high 18 points and Chase Bennion added 12 in the Panthers win over the Red Devils in the Carey Holiday Tournament. JR Benitez led Murtaugh with 11 points. The Panthers held the 26-17 lead over the Red Devils.