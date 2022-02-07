Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls basketball 1ADI District champs and more

Monday Results
Boys basketball
Camas County 83, Wendell 77 OT
Wendell top scorers: Zade Swainston 14, Bode French 16, Aden Bunn 22
Camas top scorers: Tristan Smith 24, Breken Clarke 20
Mountain Home 60, Wood River 51
Mountain Home’s Brandon Bethel with 16 points 7 assists 5 rebounds & 2 steals. Thomas Brackett & Jon Tetrault both had 12 points. Mountain Home plays again Wednesday at Canyon Ridge.
Girls basketball
3A District
No. 2 Gooding 56, No. 4 Kimberly 51 (loser out)
Gooding 3 12 17 24
Kimberly 10 15 14 12
Gooding top scorers: A. Roe 15, F. Millican 10
Kimberly top scorers: R. Garey 11, M. Wright 20, S. Moeller 10
1ADI District at CSI
No. 2 Oakley 49, No. 4 Lighthouse Christian 30 (loser out)
Oakley top scorers: Mitton 11, Cranney 10
Lighthouse top scorer: Rogers 9
Oakley plays Murtaugh 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jerome at 7 p.m. for second place.
No. 3 Raft River 48, No. 1 Murtaugh 42 (championship game)
Qrt 1: 11-5 RR
Qrt 2: 23-9 RR
Qrt 3: 35-26 RR
Final: 48-42 RR
Top scorer Raft River: Reagan Jones—14
Top scorers Murtaugh Addie Stoker—14, Addison Stanger—11
Tuesday ScheduleBowlingBoys District Singles @Bowladrome 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Wendell @Buhl 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly @Filer 7:30 p.m.
Valley @Declo 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian @Oakley 7:30 p.m.
Rockland @Castleford 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh @Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone @Raft River 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
4A District
Game 6 –No. 4 Minico @No. 5 Canyon Ridge 7 p.m. Loser out
1AD2 District @Shoshone
Game 9 – No. 3 Richfield vs No. 5 Camas County 6 p.m. Loser out
Game 10 – No. 1 Dietrich vs No. 2 Carey 7:30 p.m. District Championship
Wrestling Valley, Wood River, Oakley @Kimberly 3:30 p.m.
Blackfoot/Preston @Twin Falls