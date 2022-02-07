Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls basketball 1ADI District champs and more

Monday Results

Boys basketball

Camas County 83, Wendell 77 OT

Wendell top scorers: Zade Swainston 14, Bode French 16, Aden Bunn 22

Camas top scorers: Tristan Smith 24, Breken Clarke 20

Mountain Home 60, Wood River 51

Mountain Home’s Brandon Bethel with 16 points 7 assists 5 rebounds & 2 steals. Thomas Brackett & Jon Tetrault both had 12 points. Mountain Home plays again Wednesday at Canyon Ridge.

Girls basketball

3A District

No. 2 Gooding 56, No. 4 Kimberly 51 (loser out)

Gooding 3 12 17 24

Kimberly 10 15 14 12

Gooding top scorers: A. Roe 15, F. Millican 10

Kimberly top scorers: R. Garey 11, M. Wright 20, S. Moeller 10

1ADI District at CSI

No. 2 Oakley 49, No. 4 Lighthouse Christian 30 (loser out)

Oakley top scorers: Mitton 11, Cranney 10

Lighthouse top scorer: Rogers 9

Oakley plays Murtaugh 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jerome at 7 p.m. for second place.

No. 3 Raft River 48, No. 1 Murtaugh 42 (championship game)

Qrt 1: 11-5 RR

Qrt 2: 23-9 RR

Qrt 3: 35-26 RR

Final: 48-42 RR

Top scorer Raft River: Reagan Jones—14

Top scorers Murtaugh Addie Stoker—14, Addison Stanger—11

Tuesday ScheduleBowlingBoys District Singles @Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Wendell @Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly @Filer 7:30 p.m.

Valley @Declo 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Rockland @Castleford 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh @Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone @Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

4A District

Game 6 –No. 4 Minico @No. 5 Canyon Ridge 7 p.m. Loser out

1AD2 District @Shoshone

Game 9 – No. 3 Richfield vs No. 5 Camas County 6 p.m. Loser out

Game 10 – No. 1 Dietrich vs No. 2 Carey 7:30 p.m. District Championship

Wrestling Valley, Wood River, Oakley @Kimberly 3:30 p.m.

Blackfoot/Preston @Twin Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0