Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls and boys soccer and cross country

Saturday, Oct. 9

Girls Soccer

Buhl 6, Gooding 1

The wind had a big impact on the game. During the first half Buhl was able to jump out to a 5-0 lead with the wind and included a hat trick by junior Jorigia Leavens and a brace by freshman Liesl Kimball. In the second half Gooding increased the pressure and senior Vanessa Reyes scored. Senior Aileen Verduzco finished the scoring for Buhl. Assists for Buhl by sophomore Rileigh Castro, Leavens (2), Kimball, Verduzco, senior Nevada Schroeder, and sophomore Miranda Beltran.

Wendell 4, Filer 1

Wendell hosted Filer at home for the first round of Districts. Weather was overcast and windy. Both teams played well during the first half. In the first half Wendell scored 3 goals. Martina Arreola scored the first goal with an assist by Mia Lizarraga. Next goal was scored by Yoselin Acevedo off a deflection from the Filer goalie. Third goal was scored by Aaliyah Orozco unassisted. Wendell did well moving the ball from side to side and connecting. At the end of the first half it was Wendell 3 - Filer 0.