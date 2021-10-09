Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls and boys soccer and cross country

Saturday, Oct. 9
Girls Soccer
Buhl 6, Gooding 1
The wind had a big impact on the game. During the first half Buhl was able to jump out to a 5-0 lead with the wind and included a hat trick by junior Jorigia Leavens and a brace by freshman Liesl Kimball. In the second half Gooding increased the pressure and senior Vanessa Reyes scored. Senior Aileen Verduzco finished the scoring for Buhl. Assists for Buhl by sophomore Rileigh Castro, Leavens (2), Kimball, Verduzco, senior Nevada Schroeder, and sophomore Miranda Beltran.
Wendell 4, Filer 1
Wendell hosted Filer at home for the first round of Districts. Weather was overcast and windy. Both teams played well during the first half. In the first half Wendell scored 3 goals. Martina Arreola scored the first goal with an assist by Mia Lizarraga. Next goal was scored by Yoselin Acevedo off a deflection from the Filer goalie. Third goal was scored by Aaliyah Orozco unassisted. Wendell did well moving the ball from side to side and connecting. At the end of the first half it was Wendell 3 - Filer 0.
In the second half Wendell kept the ball mostly on Filer's side of the field. Filer kept adding pressure on Wendell players. Wendell finally found their rhythm, and started moving the ball. Filer's Lissett Alonso was able to score a goal. Wendell turned up the heat and answered back with a goal by Aaliyah Orozco assisted by Yoselin Acevedo. When the referee blew the whistle, the final score was Wendell 4 - Filer 1.
Next Wendell takes on the winner of the SVSC/Bliss game. Next game is on Tuesday, October 12, time to be determined.
Kimberly 11, Declo 0
First round of district games Kimberly Bulldogs hosted Declo hornets Saturday.
Score was 4-0 at half
Goals scored by:
Bella Osterman (1)
Madison Smith (1)
Alli Stastny (1)
Ava Wyatt (2)
Ellie Stastny (2)
Abby Blunt (1)
Vivian Schutt (1)
Kimmee Bacon (1)
Rachel Sanchez (1)
Assists by:
Madison Smith
Hannah Baird
Emily Ramirez
Abby Blunt
Kimmee Bacon
Kaycee Hufstetler
Community School 4, Bliss 0
The #2 seeded SVCS Cutthroats hosted the #7 Bliss Bears Saturday in the opening round of the District tournament. After a scoreless first half, Mia Hansmeyer netted a hattrick and Gretel Huss drilled home a single to give the Cutthroats a 4-0 win.
Goals: Mia Hansmeyer 3, Gretel Huss
Player of the game: Mia Hansmeyer
The Cutthroats are 13-4-0. They finished the regular season 12-4-0 (12-2-0 league).
They host the Wendell Trojans on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Buhl 3, Wendell 2
Buhl wins 3-2 over Wendell in sudden death overtime.
Under cold, wet and windy conditions Wendell took the lead in the first half up 2-0 over the home team Buhl. In the second half, Buhl recovered with Sophomore Francisco Garcia scoring 2 goals in the last 25 minutes of the second half pushing the game into sudden death overtime. Sophomore Alexis Alonso completed the comeback with a goal in the 3rd minute of overtime giving the win to Buhl.
Kimberly 1, Bliss 0
Kimberly won early in overtime of the golden goal 10 minute period. Both sides played well and defended to a 0-0 regulation score.
Goal scorer was Tegan Newlan, #5, Junior. It was a nutmeg past the goalie on a breakaway.
Community School 6, Declo 0
Goals: Nils Galloway 2, Carter Sammis, Zeppelin Pilaro, Auggie Rose & Hank Moss
Congrats to Hank Moss for scoring his first varsity goal.
Cutthroats are now 14-1-2
Next up: District semi final Home vs Filer on Tuesday 10/12. Time to be determined.
Girls Cross Country
Twin Falls High School Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 2nd place at Hope Run Kasota with 46 points
On a wet rainy day the Lady Bruins still ran hard as they had their top 3 runners within three seconds of each other finishing 3rd, 4th and 5th overall in the following order and time Nolan Dickerson 20:17, Meisha Bingham 20:18 and Brittany Garling 20:20. Junior Andrew Maccabee finished 14th overall with a time of 21:07 and her teammate McKenna Dobbs finished in the top 20 with a time of 22:06.
Top finishers and runners in Jv girls race were Olivia Oler 4th 22:06, Summer Garling 7th 23:08 and Jenna Tureman 9th 23:44.
Boys Cross Country
Twin Falls High School Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 1st place at Hope run Kasota with 26 points
The Bruin boys showed resiliency not allowing a massive downpour to ruin their days on the course. Led by senior Tony Botch who nabbed his first overall win of the season the rest of his fellow teammates running varsity all finished in the top 20. Russell Frampton was second overall with a time of 17:16, Trevor Walter had a great race finishing 6th overall 17:35, Jacob Stevens 8th 17:43, Blake Crandall 9th 17:44 James Wright 10th 18:02 and Andrew Romanchenko 17th 18:37.