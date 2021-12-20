Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls and boys basketball

Monday, Dec. 20 Results

Boys Basketball

Valley 64, Glenns Ferry 47

HAZELTON — Jadon Johnson scored 25 points for Valley, including six three-pointers. Valley's Kyle Christensen scored 22 and Zander Roseborough got 11. For Glenns Ferry, Alan Deleon scored 16 points.

Tarkanian Tournament, Las Vegas

Canyon Ridge 55, Legacy, Nevada 39

LAS VEGAS — The Riverhawks had two players recording double-doubles in the win. Sam Lupumba finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds and JJ Funk had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Canyon Ridge plays the winner of Rancho and Palo Verde on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the consolation championship of the Orleans Select bracket.

“Senior leaders Alex Alcala and Aaron Seitz were dogs on defense. Probably the best defensive games I have seen us play and they led to that,” said Canyon Ridge coach Darren Van Hofwegen. “An excellent team defensive game. Great team win all around! Tons of excitement from the guys as they should, they played a complete game against a solid team in Legacy.”

Girls Basketball

Oakley 45, Camas County 23

FAIRFIELD — For Camas County, Ashly Botz scored 13 points and Bree Ashmead had six. Oakley's Bentley Cranney had 10 points, Jentry Hawker scored nine, Lacee Power had eight, Kylan Jones got seven and Kaymbri Beck scored six.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 Schedule

Boys Basketball

Canyon Ridge winner of Rancho and Palo Verde @ Tarkanian Tourney, Las Vegas, 12:30 p.m.

Buhl @ Fruitland 7:30 p.m.

Minico @ Ridgevue 7:30 p.m.

Declo @ Filer 7:30 p.m.

Carey @ Butte County 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Carey @ Butte County 6 p.m.

Gooding @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

