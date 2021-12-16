Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Girls and boys basketball

Thursday, Dec. 16 ResultsBoys Basketball

Mountain Home 56, Kimberly 50: MOUNTAIN HOME – Kimberly had a five-point lead at the half and Mountain Home was able to outscore them 16-7 in the third quarter. With under a minute remaining, Mountain Home held the 51-46 lead over Kimberly. Jaxon Bair hit two free throws for the Bulldogs followed by a 3-pointer with 45 seconds by Brandon Bethel for the 54-48 score. Each team made two free throws in the final seconds. Bethel got hot from the 3-point range going 8-for-10 for the game and finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Tigers. Ethan Okelberry and Jaxon Bair each had 10 points for the Bulldogs. Mountain Home hosts Middleton and Kimberly hosts Snake River on Friday.

Richfield 50, Hagerman 20: RICHFIELD – The Tigers led the Pirates 35-14 at the half and 42-18 after three quarters. Jamen Fuchs led Richfield with 13 points, Hudson Lucero added 12 and Luke Dalton had 11. Hagerman hosts Rimrock on Monday and

Richfield hosts Dietrich on Friday, Jan 7.

Buhl 68, Wood River 59: BUHL – Cade Deboard led Buhl with 25 points and six rebounds, Josh Loveless followed with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Ryne Kelly finished with 18 points and seven boards in the Indians home win over the Wolverines. Buhl hosts Marsh Valley on Saturday and Wood River hosts Burley on Thursday, Jan 6.

Camas County 57, Rimrock 31: 2021 Indian Classic Tournament @Preston

Bear Lake 34, Filer 21: Filer—Drake Speirs 12 points, Tegan Tews 5, Joseph Bertao 4,

Filer plays Preston JV on Friday at 1:20 p.m.

Jerome 62, Nampa 47: Jerome- Scott Cook 26 points, Michael Lloyd 18

Jerome plays Kuna at 6:20 p.m. Friday

Owyhee Tournament @Meridian

West Side 42, Castleford 28: Castleford Ethan Roland 11 points

Castleford plays loser of St. Maries/Malad at 2 p.m. Friday

Post Falls 44, Minico 42: Minico—JT Garza 14 points, Nick Gibson seven points and six rebounds

Minico plays Blackfoot at 3:30 p.m. Friday

Lake City 63, Burley 46: Burley—Stockton Sheets 12, Adam Kloepfer 11 points

Burley plays loser of Timberline/Emmett at 6 p.m. Friday

Girls Basketball

Declo 57, Wendell 29: DECLO – Lilly Mallory scored a game high 20 points for Declo and Macie Larsen tossed in 14 in the Hornets Canyon Conference home win. Madi Myers led Wendell with 11 points. Declo hosts Gooding on Tuesday. Wendell @Camas County on Tuesday, Jan 4.

Dietrich 62, Glenns Ferry 31: GLENNS FERRY – Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 19 points and Abby Hendricks had 18 in the Dietrich road win over Glenss Ferry. The Pilots were led by Brodee Wootan, Kyan Jackson and Caitlynn Humpherys each with six points. Dietrich held the 37-17 lead at the half. Dietrich hosts Murtaugh on Friday and Glenns Ferry @Dietrich on Tuesday, Jan 4.

Hansen 46, Hagerman 29: HANSEN – Hansen was led by Gracie Torrero and Hannah Skinner both with 14 points in the home win. Brooklyn De Vries had 13 points for the Pirates. Hagerman @Oakley on Saturday and Hansen hosts Shoshone on Monday, Jan 3.

Oakley 50, Valley 23: OAKLEY – Lacee Power, Falon Bedke and Jentry Hawker each scored 10 points for the Hornets in the win. Kalea Delgado led the Vikings with nine points. Oakley (5-3, 1-1) @Camas County on Monday and Valley hosts Oakley on Tuesday, Jan 4.

Shoshone 50, Castleford 34: CASTLEFORD – Jehta Matkovich had 10 points, Ashton Matkovich with seven points and Jordyn Kennison added six for the Wolves in the home loss to Shoshone. Suzy Juarez led Shoshone with 16 and Destiny Rodriguez had 13. Castleford @Raft River on Friday and Shoshone hosts Hansen on Monday, Jan 3

Wednesday, Dec. 15 Results Boys Basketball

Sun Valley Community School 56, Hagerman 15: HAGERMAN – The Cutthroats improved to 2-1 with the road win over the Pirates. Sid Tomlinson led SVCS with 16 points, Beckett Gates had nine and Wilson Baker with eight. The Pirates are at Richfield on Thursday and the Cutthroats host Hansen on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Wendell 43, Shoshone 21: SHOSHONE—Aden Bunn scored 18 points to lead Wendell over Shoshone in the road win. Wendell hosts Valley on Friday and Shoshone host Gooding on Tuesday.

Oakley 52, Murtaugh 45: MURTAUGH – Payton Beck led the Hornets with 20 points followed by Isaac Cranney with 16 points in the road win over the Red Devils. Jr Benites led Murtaugh with 14 points with six rebounds and Bryce Sanford added 12. Oakley @Declo and Murtaugh @Dietrich on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Kimberly 38, Buhl 20: KIMBERLY – Reece Garey led all players with 20 points and Mekell Write had nine points for the Bulldogs in the home SCIC win over Buhl. Justine Payne had seven points and Meghan Montgomery six for the Indians. Canyon Ridge @Kimberly on Saturday and Buhl @Wood River on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Raft River 47, Rockland 39: MALTA – The Trojans held the 22-12 halftime lead over the Bulldogs but Raft River was outscored by Rockland 27-22 in the second half. Raegan Jones had 11 points to lead the Trojans and Kiersley Boyer scored a game high 15 points for the Bulldogs. Raft River hosts Castleford on Friday.

Jerome 53, Wood River 20: HAILEY—Emma Ringling led the Tigers with 15 points in the Great Basin road win over the Wolverines. Jerome plays Emmett (main gym) at 7:30 p.m. in the Callen Invite Jerome Holiday Tournament on Friday. Wood River host Buhl on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Carey 41, Lighthouse Christian 34: TWIN FALLS – The Panthers defeated the host Lions behind 21 points by Jane Parke and Berenice Vargas added 10. Aleia Blakeslee led Lighthouse Christian with 15 points. Lighthouse Christian @Butte County on Saturday and Carey travels to Butte County on Tuesday.

Friday, Dec. 17 Schedule Boys Basketball

Camas County @Horseshoe Bend 6 p.m.

Carey @Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

American Falls @Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Valley @Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Middleton @Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.

Snake River @ Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Oakley @Declo 7:30 p.m.

2021 Indian Classic Tournament @Preston

Filer plays Preston JV on Friday at 1:20 p.m.

Jerome plays Kuna at 6:20 p.m. Friday

Owyhee Tournament @Meridian

Castleford plays loser of St. Maries/Malad at 2 p.m. Friday

Minico plays Blackfoot at 3:30 p.m. Friday

Burley plays loser of Timberline/Emmett at 5 p.m. Friday

Canyon Ridge @Tarkanian Tourney, Las Vegas

Canyon Ridge vs Sierra Vista, Nevada, 5 p.m. at Sierra Vista High School

Wilder Tournament

Glenns Ferry vs Wilder 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Camas County @Horseshoe Bend 6 p.m.

Murtaugh @Dietrich 6 p.m.

Castleford @Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Callen Invite Jerome Holiday Tournament

Twin Falls vs Filer (aux gym) 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Home vs Madison (main gym) 5:30 p.m.

Jerome vs Emmett (main gym) 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Jerome, Wood River, Wendell,Twin Falls, Minico, Kimberly, Gooding, Filer, Canyon Ridge, Burley, Buhl at Wiley Dobbs @Twin Falls 3 p.m.

Mountain Home @Bonneville Duals at Idaho Falls

Declo @Malad Invite 3 p.m.

