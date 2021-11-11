 Skip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Friday's schedule

Friday’s Schedule

Football State Championship

Semifinals3A State FootballNo. 3 Weiser @ No. 2 Gooding 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Rimrock @ Hagerman 6:30 p.m.

Richfield @ Wendell 7 p.m.

Kimberly @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Rockland @ Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

