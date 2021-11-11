Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Friday's schedule

Friday’s Schedule
Football State Championship
Semifinals3A State FootballNo. 3 Weiser @ No. 2 Gooding 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Rimrock @ Hagerman 6:30 p.m.
Richfield @ Wendell 7 p.m.
Kimberly @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Rockland @ Dietrich 7:30 p.m.
