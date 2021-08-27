Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Football, volleyball, soccer, cross country

Football
Twin Falls 28, Vallivue 14
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins had 362 total yards of offense, 168 yards passing and 194 on the ground in the home win over the Falcons. Vallivue finished with 285 yards with 222 coming on the ground. Twin Falls senior quarterback finished 11-of-16 for 145 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 13 yards on two carries.
One score came on a 19 yard completed pass to sophomore Wyatt Solosabal and a second touchdown on a 21-yard catch by senior Teagen Severe who finished with a total of 95 yards. Solosabal also gained 91 yards rushing on 10 attempts including a 44-yard run. Junior James Noorlander rushed 19 times for 87 yards and junior Zaine Ruiz added a score on a 1-yard run.
Dietrich 52, Rimrock 8 DIETRICH- The Blue Devils held a 36-8 lead at the half and outscored the Raiders 16-0 in the second half. Junior quarterback Payten Sneddon threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, junior Cody Power had overall 278 yards and five touchdowns, 106 of those yards were rushing and 172 yards were receiving.
On the defensive side of the ball, junior Case Robertson had 11 tackles—five solo and six assisted. Coach Rick Astle added, “It was a total team effort and the Blue Devil defense was outstanding.”
Murtaugh 62, Hansen 26MURTAUGH- The Red Devils won the wagon wheel for the fifth year in a row over the Huskies. Junior Benites had 237 yards with four rushing touchdowns and two receptions for 62 yards on one touchdown.Cesar Alberto rushed for 177 yards and two scores and had one reception for 18 yards. Ashton Andersen gained 69 yards rushing and had an interception for a touchdown.
Shoshone 26, Mackay 6SHOSHONE – Austin Stowell finished 3-for-3 passing for 48 yards and two touchdowns and ran 27 times for 85 yards and two scores. Hudson Lucero had 26 attempts for 117 yards.
“We were able to control the game clock,” said Shoshone coach Michael Perry. “We had the ball for 30 minutes of the game. We keep their offense off the field and only attempted three passes the entire game. As a whole, it was a great result. We did not give up a score. Their only score was a special team touchdown. It was a group effort.”
Mountain Home 28, Burley 21BURLEY- The Tigers won on the road beating the Bobcats. Burley had a chance with under a minute remaining but dropped a fourth down pass in the end zone. Burley trailed 28-7 at the half.
Declo 42,
West Jefferson 0TERRETON – The Hornets had 300 yards rushing and 150 yards passing.
Marsing 48, Valley 6HAZELTON – Valley’s lone score came on a 60-yard kickoff return by Aaron Damian.
Gooding 14, Jerome 9
Wood River 14, Canyon Ridge 13
Minico 26, Bonneville 8
Weiser 35, Buhl 6
North Fremont 34, Filer 27
Carey 52, Garden Valley 0
Rockland 54, Camas County 20
Snake River 29, Kimberly 14
Castleford 64, Challis 0
Hagerman 50, Greenleaf Friends 24
Nampa Christian 40, Wendell 12
Cross Country
Twin Falls High School Girls Varsity Cross Country finished in first place at Jerome invitational. Led by senior Abi Robinson who was second overall with a time of 21:39, the Bruins were able to hold off Pocatello for the first place team finish. Two other Lady Bruins finished in top 10 freshman Nolan Dickerson (5th) and Brittany Garling (9th). The other four girls Meisha Bingham 12th Skyla Bingham 13th McKenna Dobbs 15th and Olivia Oler 24th also ran well on the day.
The Jv girls also finished in first overall as Caysja Roberts won it with a time of 22:42. Emma Frampton 5th and Mya Richardson 6th also placed in the top 10!
Twin Falls High School Boys Varsity Cross Country finished in second place at the Jerome invitational with 41 points. Despite a diving attempt at the finish line Stockton Stevens finished 2nd overall with a time of 17:02. All six of his Bruin teamates were in the top 20 with Russell Frampton 6th and Blake Crandall 7th, earning medals for placing in top 10. Anthony Botch 12th, Jacob Stevens 14th, Trevor Walter 16th and William Kendall 20th were the remaining runners for the Bruins.In the JV boys race, the Bruins finished first overall with the top three finishers! Zach Zaugg won it with a time of 19:32 and behind him was Matthew Quiroz 2nd and Preston Dopp 3rd.
Thursday, Aug 26
Boys soccer
Lighthouse Christian 3, Castleford 0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-13)
Glenns Ferry vs Prairie @ Middleton 6:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian vs Kendrick @ Middleton 1:30 p.m.
Oakley vs Lapwai @ Middleton 11 a.m.
Raft River vs Clearwater Valley @ Middleton 4:00 p.m.