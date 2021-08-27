Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Football, volleyball, soccer, cross country

Football

Twin Falls 28, Vallivue 14

TWIN FALLS – The Bruins had 362 total yards of offense, 168 yards passing and 194 on the ground in the home win over the Falcons. Vallivue finished with 285 yards with 222 coming on the ground. Twin Falls senior quarterback finished 11-of-16 for 145 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 13 yards on two carries.

One score came on a 19 yard completed pass to sophomore Wyatt Solosabal and a second touchdown on a 21-yard catch by senior Teagen Severe who finished with a total of 95 yards. Solosabal also gained 91 yards rushing on 10 attempts including a 44-yard run. Junior James Noorlander rushed 19 times for 87 yards and junior Zaine Ruiz added a score on a 1-yard run.

Dietrich 52, Rimrock 8 DIETRICH- The Blue Devils held a 36-8 lead at the half and outscored the Raiders 16-0 in the second half. Junior quarterback Payten Sneddon threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, junior Cody Power had overall 278 yards and five touchdowns, 106 of those yards were rushing and 172 yards were receiving.

On the defensive side of the ball, junior Case Robertson had 11 tackles—five solo and six assisted. Coach Rick Astle added, “It was a total team effort and the Blue Devil defense was outstanding.”