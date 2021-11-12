Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football State Championship Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 12 results

Football State Championship

Semifinals

3A State Football

Weiser 49, Gooding 27

GOODING — Weiser took a 7-0 lead with 3:21 left in the first quarter and Gooding followed with a touchdown run by senior quarterback Kurtis Adkinson. At end of first quarter, the Wolverines led 7-6. Weiser went ahead 14-6 with 10:08 in the second quarter and extended the lead to 21-6 for the halftime lead. Adkinson scored early in the third quarter cutting the lead to 21-12. Weiser went ahead 28-12 on a pass completion with 7:52 left in the third and at the 5:57 mark, the Wolverines scored again on a long pass down the middle making the score 35-12. Another Adkinson run for the Senators with 3:20 left in the third period leaving Weiser ahead, 35-20. With 10:07 remaining in the game, Weiser scored on a pass play, followed by a Senator scoring run by senior Tayt Gillette at the 9:41 mark, 42-27. At 5:56, the Wolverine’s quarterback ran the ball in for a Weiser TD for the final score, 49-27.

Girls Basketball

Canyon Ridge 54, Kimberly 51

TWIN FALLS — The Bulldogs trailed 12-7 after the first quarter but outscored the Riverhawks 22-12 in the second quarter taking the 29-24 halftime lead. At the completion of the third quarter, Canyon Ridge had cut the lead to 41-38. The full court press by the Riverhawks put them right back in the game in the final quarter and with 1:30 remaining in the game held the 52-49 lead. Each team added two points in the last few seconds of play and Canyon Ridge held on for the home win. Senior Jordan Robert led the Riverhawks with 20 points followed by junior Lily Teske with 12. The leading scorer for the game was Kimberly junior Reece Garey with 21 points.

Richfield 43, Wendell 13

WENDELL — Richfield held the 21-7 lead at the half and outscored the Trojans 22-6 in the second half for the road win. Sophomore Kasey Hendren led the Richfield scoring with 14 points and senior Mackenzie Riley had two 3-pointers. Senior Ana Scott had nine for the Trojans.

Rockland 46, Dietrich 42

DIETRICH — The Blue Devils lost the closely contested game with the visiting Bulldogs. Dietrich held the 18-16 lead at halftime and were still ahead after the third quarter, 31-27. Rockland outscored Dietrich 19-11 in the final period for the win. Junior Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 11 points and Ember Farr and Addie Wilson each had 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Rimrock 49, Hagerman 10

Saturday, Nov. 13 Schedule

Football State Championship

Semifinals

1ADI State Football

No. 5 Lapwai @ No. 1 Raft River 1 p.m.

No. 3 Butte County vs No. 2 Oakley @ Holt Arena 4 p.m.

1ADII State Football

Dietrich vs Carey @ Holt Arena 1 p.m.

Kendrick vs Castleford @ Kibbie Dome, Moscow 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Wood River @ Gooding 1:30 p.m.

Pocatello @ Canyon Ridge 2:30 p.m.

Minico @ Highland 2:30 p.m.

Eagle @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.

Burley @ Preston 7:30 p.m.

