Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football, soccer, volleyball; plus Saturday's schedule

RUPERT –The No. 6 Bobcats eliminated the No. 5 Spartans from the Great Basin 7 District Tournament in the loser out game. Victor Magana scored the Burley goal. Burley plays on Monday at Wood River at 5 p.m.

JEROME – No. 4 Wood River lost to No. 1 Jerome in the Great Basin 7 District Tournament. Jerome will host Canyon Ridge for the district championship on Wednesday. Burley will play at Wood River at 5 p.m. on Monday.

TWIN FALLS – No. 3 Canyon Ridge took the double overtime—PK Great Basin 7 District Tournament game win over No. 2 Twin Falls. Canyon Ridge seniors Vincent Milindi and Denis Malanda scored the Riverhawk goals and at the end of regulation, the score was tied 2-2. Two 10-minute sudden death overtimes followed with neither team scoring in either. Best of five penalty kicks followed which the Riverhawk won, 4-2. Malanda, Milindi, senior Bachar Djouma, and senior Sarawas Pokhrel were successful with their PK efforts. Canyon Ridge will play at Jerome in the championship game and Twin Falls will host the Wood River -Burley winner also on Wednesday.