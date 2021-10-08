Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football, soccer, volleyball; plus Saturday's schedule

Friday, Oct. 8
Girls Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Twin Falls 9, Jerome 0
TWIN FALLS -The top seeded Bruins defeated the No. 4 Tigers and will host No. 2 Canyon Ridge on Wednesday at 4;30 p.m. as they advance to the championship game with the win. Senior Chowder Bailey led the Twin Falls scoring with a hat trick. Senior Jaycee Bell added two goals, senior Madelyn McQueen, sophomore Ava Schroeder, sophomore Tiffany Humphreys and freshman Kenzie Mason each added single goals. The shut out goes to sophomore Sydney Jund and freshman Addison Fiscus. Jerome will host Mountain Home on Monday at 4 p.m. in a loser out game.
Mountain Home 4, Burley 0
MOUNTAIN HOME – No. 5 Mountain Home eliminated No. 6 Burley in the loser out game of the Great Basin 7 District Tournament. Mountain Home will travel to Jerome on Monday at 4 p.m. in a loser out game.
Canyon Ridge 3, Wood River 0
TWIN FALLS -No. 2 Canyon River defeated No. 3 Wood River in the Great Basin 7 District Tournament. Junior Jaden Johnston, sophomore Cassidee Conrad and sophomore Jayva Hicks scored goals for the Riverhawks. Canyon Ridge will play at Twin Falls on Wednesday in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Wood River will host Jerome or Mountain Home winner on Wednesday in a loser out game, TBD.
Boys Soccer
Burley 1, Minico 0
RUPERT –The No. 6 Bobcats eliminated the No. 5 Spartans from the Great Basin 7 District Tournament in the loser out game. Victor Magana scored the Burley goal. Burley plays on Monday at Wood River at 5 p.m.
Jerome 2, Wood River 0
JEROME – No. 4 Wood River lost to No. 1 Jerome in the Great Basin 7 District Tournament. Jerome will host Canyon Ridge for the district championship on Wednesday. Burley will play at Wood River at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Canyon Ridge 3, Twin Falls 2
TWIN FALLS – No. 3 Canyon Ridge took the double overtime—PK Great Basin 7 District Tournament game win over No. 2 Twin Falls. Canyon Ridge seniors Vincent Milindi and Denis Malanda scored the Riverhawk goals and at the end of regulation, the score was tied 2-2. Two 10-minute sudden death overtimes followed with neither team scoring in either. Best of five penalty kicks followed which the Riverhawk won, 4-2. Malanda, Milindi, senior Bachar Djouma, and senior Sarawas Pokhrel were successful with their PK efforts. Canyon Ridge will play at Jerome in the championship game and Twin Falls will host the Wood River -Burley winner also on Wednesday.
Football
Carey 58, Camas County 0
FAIRFIELD—The Panthers defeated the host Mushers in the Sawtooth Conference. Carey hosts Castleford on Friday.
“Good to get another win. Looking forward to a fun game against the Wolves,” said Carey coach Lane Kirkland.
Raft River 50, Murtaugh 0
MALTA – Raft River won the home Snake River Conference game over the Red Devils. For the Trojans, senior Thaine Loughmiller had 127 yards and two touchdowns, junior Kole Spencer 61 yards with one score and a 2-point conversion and junior Benny Smith 40 yards and one touchdown. For the Raft River defense, Loughmiller had 12 tackles, one sack and two fumble recovers, junior Kole Spencer, junior Alex Murrillo and senior Dylan “pickle” Campbell had seven tackles and senior Mason Whitaker had eight tackles.
Twin Falls 48, Burley 12
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins held the 38-6 halftime lead in the Great Basin Conference home win over the Bobcats. Twin Falls ended with 425 total yards on offense (347 rushing and 78 passing). Burley finished with 296 yards (161 rushing and 35 passing). Twin Falls senior quarterback Andy Geilman was 6-of-12 for 44 yards, junior James Noorlander rushed 13 times gaining 136 yards with two scoring runs of 44 and 30-yards, sophomore Wyatt Solosabal had 122 yards on seven attempts scoring on two 48-yard runs. Senior Will Botch added a 34-yard field goal. For the Bobcats, junior Cale Loveland had a 4-yard run, and junior Ramsey Trevino scored on a 78-yard run.
Gooding 58, Filer 0
GOODING—Gooding senior Colston Loveland had six catches for 173 yards and three touchdowns and one carry for a 38-yard touchdown in the Senators Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference home win over the Wildcats. Senior quarterback Kurtis Adkinson was 14-19 for 263 yards and four touchdowns with 10 rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Senior Taylor Cavitt had four receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown and also had an interception on defense.
Minico 30, Jerome 7
Canyon Ridge 36, Mountain Home 18
Buhl 38, Wendell 0
Grace 54, Lighthouse Christian 8
Oakley 64, Glenns Ferry 0
Shoshone 14, Castleford JV 0
Nampa Christian 28, Declo 20
Notus 54, Hagerman 12
Volleyball
Castleford 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1
TWIN FALLS – The Wolves defeated the Warriors 25-19, 11-25, 25-22, 25-19. Freshman Grace Bolyard led TFCA with 20 assists as well as 12 digs. Freshman Taylor Gartner had nine kills followed by senior Sofia Villegas who had seven kills. Freshman Maddison Miller added 18 digs and senior Kelsey Lewis had eight aces.
Wood River 3, Rocky Mountain 2
HAILEY – Junior Sidney Wilson led in kills with 16, followed by senior Willa Laski with 11 and sophomore Kadance Jacobson with 12 in the Wolverines 20-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-12 win over the visiting Grizzlies. Junior Sam Chambers added 11 kills of her own and dished out 48 assists, three blocks and two aces. Senior Charlie Loomis led defensively with 16 digs and junior Jette Ward was tough at the service line with four aces.
Saturday, Oct. 9 Schedule
Girls Soccer
High Desert District Tournament
Game 1—#8 Declo @#1 Kimberly 1 p.m.
Game 2—#5 Gooding @# 4 Buhl 10 a.m.
Game 3—#6 Filer @#3 Wendell 10 a.m.
Game 4—#7 Bliss @#2 Sun Valley Community School 11 a.m.
Boys Soccer
High Desert District Tournament
Game 1—#8 Declo @#1 Sun Valley Community School 1 p.m.
Game 2—#5 Filer @# 4 Gooding 1 p.m.
Game 3—#6 Kimberly @#3 Bliss 1 p.m.
Game 4—#7 Wendell @#2 Buhl 10 a.m.
Mountain Biking
Boise High School State Championship @Bogus Basin
Volleyball
Murtaugh, Carey, Oakley @Butte County Tournament
Lighthouse Christian @Dig Pink Tournament