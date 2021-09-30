Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football, soccer and volleyball

Thursday, Sept. 30

Football

Girls Soccer

BLISS — Kimberly Bulldogs sophomore Ellie Stastny recorded a hat trick in the High Desert win over the Bliss Bears. Sophomore Alli Stastny and freshman Hannah Baird each added single goals for the Bulldogs. Bliss is at Sun Valley Community School on Saturday at 11 a.m. and Kimberly hosts Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

FILER — The Trojans won the road High Desert match over the Wildcats. Wendell junior Ali Orozco scored seven minutes into the first half assisted by junior Yoselin Acevedo. Three minutes later, freshman Romina Hurtado scored. Wendell kept pressuring and moving the ball down the field beautifully. Ali Orozco was able to score again just outside the box. At the end of the half, it was Wendell 3, Filer 0. Filer junior Lisset Alonso scored with one minute left on a through ball. Yoselin Acevedo finished the Wendell scoring off a corner from Ali Orozco with less than 10 seconds remaining. Wendell (7-1-3) hosts Gooding at 5:45 p.m. and Filer is at Buhl on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.