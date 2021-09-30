Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football, soccer and volleyball

Thursday, Sept. 30
Football
Gooding 38, Buhl 12
Girls Soccer
Kimberly 5, Bliss 0
BLISS — Kimberly Bulldogs sophomore Ellie Stastny recorded a hat trick in the High Desert win over the Bliss Bears. Sophomore Alli Stastny and freshman Hannah Baird each added single goals for the Bulldogs. Bliss is at Sun Valley Community School on Saturday at 11 a.m. and Kimberly hosts Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Buhl 7, Declo 0
DECLO — The Indians recorded a shutout over the host Hornets in the High Desert Conference match. Buhl hosts Filer at 5:45 p.m. and Declo hosts Bliss at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Wendell 4, Filer 1
FILER — The Trojans won the road High Desert match over the Wildcats. Wendell junior Ali Orozco scored seven minutes into the first half assisted by junior Yoselin Acevedo. Three minutes later, freshman Romina Hurtado scored. Wendell kept pressuring and moving the ball down the field beautifully. Ali Orozco was able to score again just outside the box. At the end of the half, it was Wendell 3, Filer 0. Filer junior Lisset Alonso scored with one minute left on a through ball. Yoselin Acevedo finished the Wendell scoring off a corner from Ali Orozco with less than 10 seconds remaining. Wendell (7-1-3) hosts Gooding at 5:45 p.m. and Filer is at Buhl on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
Twin Falls 7, Jerome 0
JEROME — Twin Falls goalies sophomore Sydney Jund and senior Reagan Rex recorded a shutout in the Bruins road Great Basin 7 win over the Tigers. Senior Madelyn McQueen finished with three goals, and senior Haylee Stallions, senior Chowder Bailey, sophomore Tiffany Humpherys and sophomore Hannah McQueen each added single goals. Twin Falls is at Preston on Saturday at 11 a.m. Jerome is at Wood River on Monday at 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Preston 3, Burley 1
PRESTON — The Bobcats lost on the road to the Thunder. Efrain Cardenas scored Burley’s only goal. Burley hosts Shelley on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the football field for senior day.
Buhl 7, Declo 0
DECLO — The Indian picked-up a High Desert road win over the Hornets. Buhl hosts Filer at 4 p.m. and Declo hosts Bliss at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Kimberly 2, Bliss 0
BLISS — The Bulldogs won on the road beating the Bears in the High Desert match. Bliss is at Sun Valley Community School on Saturday at 1 p.m. Kimberly hosts Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Wendell 0, Filer 0
FILER — The Wildcat and Trojans battled to the 0-0 tie in the High Desert match. Wendell hosts Gooding and Filer is at Buhl on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — The Wolverines won the Great Basin match over the Riverhawks, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19. Senior Willa Laski led Wood River with three aces, 11 kills, and two blocks. Junior Jette Ward had four aces, junior Sidney Wilson added nine kills and three blocks and junior Samantha Chambers had 35 assists, three kills and two aces. Senior Charlotte Loomis led the defense with 12 digs and also added two aces.
“Strong performance as a team. Getting better and better every match and learning a lot about ourselves while we grow and compete,” said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland.
Minico 3, Twin Falls 2
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls senior Addie Fullmer finished with 11 kills, five aces and 15 digs in the 18-25, 25-22, 12-25, 25-13, 15-12 Great Basin home loss. Sophomore Kadence Boyd had 23 digs and sophomore Addison Nielsen recorded a double-double of 16 digs and 16 assists. Sophomore Halle Walker had 12 digs, 17 assists, four kills and two blocks, junior Kindal Holcomb with 11 kills and two blocks and sophomore Ciera Bohrn had six kills and four blocks
Dietrich 3, Hagerman 1
HAGERMAN — The Blue Devils won on the road beating the Pirates 22-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-11 in the Sawtooth Conference. Dietrich senior Jenna Christiansen finished with a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs, sophomore Jessika Power had four aces and 28 assists, senior Tobi Hubert had five kills, five blocks and 15 digs, senior Layla VonBerndt had seven kills and 20 digs. Hailey Astle had six kills and eight digs and sophomore Saige Hubert had four kills and 10 digs. Dietrich hosts Richfield and Hagerman plays at Carey on Tuesday.
"The team played a very well-balanced defensive game,” said Dietrich coach Charley Astle.
Murtaugh 3, Shoshone 0
SHOSHONE — The Red Devils won the Snake River match over the host Indians, 26-24, 25-15, 25-11. Sophomore Justice Kelly led Shoshone with 12 kills.
Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 0
GLENNS FERRY — The Hornets won the Snake River contest over the Pilots, 25-15, 25-19, 25-13. Oakley junior Addie Mitton led her team with 12 kills and junior Lacee Power dished out 18 assists.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Raft River 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-19)
Richfield 3, Hansen 1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-14, 25-9)
Carey 3, Camas County 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-14)
Mountain Home 3, Jerome 2 (25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13)
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Girls Soccer
Mountain Home 3, Jerome 0
Boys Soccer
Canyon Ridge 2, Wood River 1
Twin Falls 6, Minico 2
Volleyball
Gooding 3, Declo 2 (32-34, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 15-9)
Friday, Oct. 1 Schedule
Boys Soccer
Mountain Home @ Gooding 11 a.m.
Football
Pocatello @ Burley 7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @ Minico 7 p.m.
Jerome @ Mountain Home 7 p.m.
Wood River @ Twin Falls 7 p.m.
Kimberly @ Filer 7 p.m.
Raft River @ Glenns Ferry 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian @ Murtaugh 7 p.m.