Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football, soccer and volleyball scores

Thursday, Sept. 2
Football
Burley 32, Buhl 12
BURLEY — Burley senior Prestyn Ramos had three touchdowns including a 49-yard run and junior quarterback Cale Loveland had two scores in the Bobcats home win over the Indians. Burley 1-1 on the season and Buhl 0-2.
Girls Soccer
Gooding 4, Declo 2
DECLO — The Senators defeated the host Hornets as senior Laura Thompson scored two goals, senior Vanessa Reyes added her third goal of the year and freshman Maida Villanueva-Huber got her first goal of the season.
Filer 4, Bliss 1
Buhl 2, Kimberly 2
Boys Soccer
Gooding 8, Declo 2
DECLO — Gooding team captains senior Breken Clarke and junior Andrew Gonzalez both had hat tricks (3 goals) and freshman Estevan Garcia sealed the game with two goals.in the win over Declo.
Bliss 0, Filer 0
Kimberly 3, Buhl 1
Volleyball
Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 1
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls senior Brenley Hansen had a team-high 15 kills and 10 digs in the 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 win over Canyon Ridge. Senior Addie Fulmer finished with six kills, 13 digs and four aces, sophomore Halle Egbert pulled up 16 digs, sophomore Halle Walker had five aces and 11 assists and sophomore Addie Nielsen with four aces and 16 assists.
Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Wolverines swept the host Tigers, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13.
“Playing in a tough loud gym, we came out prosperous. Willa Laski continues to carry us offensively, hitting above .500 tonight. Jette Ward had seven aces off of her tough jump serve and Sophia Vandenberg also pitched in six aces. The team in total had 20 aces on the night. Excited to see what we can do at Peg Peterson this weekend in Pocatello,” said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland.
Hagerman 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 0
TWIN FALLS — The Pirates shutout the Warriors in three sets, 25-20, 25-12, 25-13. Senior Grace Bolyard led TFCA with eight assists and freshman Madison Miller had a team-high 10 digs.
Jerome at Burley canceled
Raft River 3, Valley 1 (25-21, 25-21,13-25, 25-10)
Lighthouse Christian 2, Carey 0 (25-18, 25-20)
Butte County 2, Lighthouse Christian 0 (25-15, 25-22)
Butte County 2, Carey 0 (25-8, 25-8)
Murtaugh 2, Castleford 0 (25-11, 25-5)
Rockland 2, Murtaugh 0 (25-12, 25-21)
Richfield 3, Wendell 1 (19-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18)
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Girls Soccer
Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0
Wendell at Firth canceled
Boys Soccer
Twin Falls 1, Canyon Ridge 0
Wood River 1, Mountain Home 0
Wendell at Firth canceled