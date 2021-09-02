Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football, soccer and volleyball scores

Volleyball

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls senior Brenley Hansen had a team-high 15 kills and 10 digs in the 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 win over Canyon Ridge. Senior Addie Fulmer finished with six kills, 13 digs and four aces, sophomore Halle Egbert pulled up 16 digs, sophomore Halle Walker had five aces and 11 assists and sophomore Addie Nielsen with four aces and 16 assists.

“Playing in a tough loud gym, we came out prosperous. Willa Laski continues to carry us offensively, hitting above .500 tonight. Jette Ward had seven aces off of her tough jump serve and Sophia Vandenberg also pitched in six aces. The team in total had 20 aces on the night. Excited to see what we can do at Peg Peterson this weekend in Pocatello,” said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland.