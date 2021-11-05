Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football playoffs

Friday’s Results

Football State Championship

Quarterfinals

3A State Football

Gooding 28, Timberline 21

GOODING — The Senator held the 22-14 lead over the White Tigers at the half. Gooding senior quarterback Kurtis Adkinson started the scoring with a 1-yard run. Senior Taylor Cavit added a second touchdown run and senior Tayt Gillette added the third Senator score on a 1-yard run. Adkinson had a 5-yard run for the only Gooding scoring in the third quarter and Timberline had a 9-yard run for the White Tigers only score. Each team added a score in the fourth quarter. Gooding will play Weiser in the semi-finals.

2A State Football

Firth 20, Declo 16

POCATELLO — Firth jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead over Declo at Holt Arena in Pocatello on the first play of the game and added a second touchdown to lead 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Hornets got on the board with 34 seconds remaining in the first half on a 7-yard pass from sophomore Will Garrard to senior Kaden Ramsey trimming the lead to 13-6. Garrard put the ball in the end zone on a 1-yard run at 6:30 remaining in the third quarter with the extra point good for the 13-13 tie. The fourth quarter had fumbles by both teams. Declo senior Derek Matthews kicked a 25-yard field goal giving the Hornets the 16-13 lead with 1:48 remaining. Firth marched down the field and faced a 4th and 19 from the 20-yard line and completed a pass to a wide-open receiver with 28 seconds remaining taking the 20-16 lead and the Cougars survived for the win. Firth will play the winner of tomorrow’s game between North Fremont and Melba in the semifinals.

1ADII State Football

Dietrich 46, Camas County 12

DIETRICH — The Blue Devils held a 28-6 lead over the Mushers behind three scoring runs, 21, 25 and 11-yards by junior Cody Power and a 46-yard pass from Powers to senior Jett Shaw. Camos County score came on a 65-yard run by junior Marcus Staley. It was still all Dietrich in the second half scoring with freshman Connor Perkins scoring twice on runs and junior Case Robertson catching a 13-yard pass from Power. Camas county senior Dawson Kramer added a 4-yard touchdown run. Power led the Blue Devils with 145 yards passing and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 169 yards and three more touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, the Blue Devils had six different players with eight tackles or more. Dietrich will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Carey and Mulan.

“The offensive line did a great job of blocking, and defensively it was a total team effort with a couple guys who really stepped up. Dawson Kramer is a big load to bring down and he played an outstanding game for the Mushers,” said Dietrich coach Rick Astle.

Castleford 58, Rockland 8

CASTLEFORD — The Wolves held a 50-8 lead over the Bulldogs at the start of the fourth quarter. Castleford will play Kendrick in the semifinals.

1ADI State Football

Oakley 80, Genesee 36

OAKLEY — Oakley will return to the semifinals for the sixth straight year and will play the winner of tomorrow’s game between Butte County and Notus after defeating Genesee in the quarterfinals. Oakley senior quarterback Payton Beck was 10-13 for four touchdowns and no interception and also had a rushing score. Sophomore Bridger Duncan had two touchdown receptions and sophomore Bry Severe rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

Saturday’s Schedule

Football State Championship Quarterfinals

1ADI State Football

No. 8 Potlatch vs No. 1 Raft River @ Holt Arena 1 p.m.

1ADII State Football

Mullan @ Carey 1 p.m.

Swimming

State Tournament @ Boise Aquatic Center, Girls 8:30 a.m., Boys 11:45 a.m.

— Times-News

